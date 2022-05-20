As a leading force in the entertainment industry across the globe, Disney has been producing television and film content since 1920s, with the release of the early animated Walt Disney shorts. Since then, Disney has become a household name, having theme parks worldwide, numerous TV channels and new streaming service, bolstered by recent acquisitions of the Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

As the streaming war wages on among other leading players like Netflix, AppleTV+, Amazon Prime, and more, Disney is being forced to produce as much quality content as possible to continue cultivating their diehard fanbase. Now that Disney has the opportunity to make more original content via the Disney+ streaming service, this summer season is looking extremely promising for the Mouse.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The ever-so anticipated new Thor film is finally being released this summer. Taiki Waititi returns as director (and as the literally-hard-on-the-outside, sweet-on-the-inside rock monster, Korg). Thor: Love and Thunder seems as though the plot will follow Thor after the chaos of Avengers: Endgame attempting to find his inner peace. However, when Gorr the God Butcher threatens the existence of gods like Thor, he must recruit his friends Korg, Jane Foster, and Valkyrie to help him vanquish evil from Asgard once more.

Also appearing in the film are the Guardians of the Galaxy—who doesn’t love an intergalactic and thunder god team? According to the trailer, fans will be excited to know that Jane Foster will most likely become known as The Mighty Thor, a female version of Thor. The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 8.

Sneakerella

Sneakerella is a new Disney+ original film that is, as fans may have guessed, a new retelling of the classic Disney film, Cinderella. The plot of the film revolves around a character named El, who works as a stock boy in his mother’s shoe shop with his stepfather and stepbrothers, but dreams of becoming a famous sneaker designer. He falls in love with Kira King, the daughter of Darius King, a basketball player and a sneaker designer so famous he is “Sneaker Royalty.”

When Darius King is in search of a new voice for the future of his sneaker company, El, Sami, and his fairy godfather get to work to achieve El’s dream, and be the new voice the shoe designer needs. With new music, dancing, and everything a Disney movie needs, this film should not be missed. Sneakerella is now on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The highly-anticipated Disney+ series of the season is Obi-Wan Kenobi. This limited series will star Ewan McGregor as he returns to his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The plot of this exciting new series will follow Obi-Wan ten years after the end of Revenge of the Sith as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on the planet Tatooine. Fans can expect an intense adventure as the Inquisitor search for Kenobi as he attempts to stay hidden as one of the last surviving Jedi. Fans can also expect the return of Hayden Christensen as the infamous Darth Vader.

This series is expected to be a rollercoaster of action-packed scenes and exciting moments as the original Star Wars prequels are expanded upon. The first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney+ on May 27.

Ms. Marvel

More Marvel content joins the fray as Ms. Marvel makes her on-screen debut. In this new series about the famous Young Avenger, fans will get to meet Kamala Khan as she struggles to fit in amongst her peers (and now that she has new powers similar to those of her favorite Avenger, Captain Marvel, it is even harder to fit in).

Whether it is high school crushes, dreaming about her future, or growing up as a Muslim in America (Marvel’s first Muslim lead character), Ms. Marvel is seeming to be a truthful and authentic story about a young Pakistani girl—in addition to all of the fantastic superhero adventures that come along as well. The series is slated to hit Disney+ on June 8.

Andor

Andor is another Star Wars series that follows a spy named Cassian Andor during the beginning of the Rebellion against the Empire. Andor takes place 5 years before Rogue One. There is little known about the series other than that it has been described as a thriller full of tension and many twists and turns.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was a character in Rogue One, and Andor is mostly about his journey as a spy—of course, fans should expect some suspense and excitement in this series! Andor will be released on Disney+ in 2022 (possibly summer).

Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear now has his own movie about the fictional story that inspired the toy from Disney-Pixar’s famous Toy Story series. In Lightyear, Buzz attempts to save him and his crew after they were marooned on a hostile alien planet. In his first test flight for Star Command, he accidentally ends up time traveling 62 years into the future. Not only does he have to find a way home, but now that Emperor Zurg is threatening the universe, Buzz now has a little more on this plate.

With Chris Evans as Buzz, and Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne (Buzz’s granddaughter), Lightyear’s star-studded cast isn’t the only thing to be excited about. The creators wanted to give the style of the movie a more old-school sci-fi feel, so the animation style is going to be nostalgic and unique. Lightyear will be released in theaters on June 17.

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers

In this fun-filled new film, Disney fans will be glad to see their favorite furry partners reunite. Set 30 years after the original Rescue Rangers ended, Chip works as an insurance salesman and Dale has had “CGI surgery” and attends conventions in order to relive his glory days. It seems as though they may have hit their rock bottoms. However, when one of the original cast members goes missing, Chip and Dale reunite with the rest of the cast to find their friend—and they end up finding their friendship again, too.

Starring John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale, this movie is likely to be hilarious. Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers will be released on Disney+ on May 20.

Baymax!

For fans of Big Hero 6, this series is going to be super(hero)! Though not much is known about the plot, viewers can expect the series to be filled with humor and laughable moments as Baymax attempts to function for humans and their needs.

But, of course, expect action as well! Who knows what Baymax and his friends might encounter. Baymax! Will be released on Disney+ in 2022.

