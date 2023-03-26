As an art form, cinema is still in its infancy when one compares it to others. Modern cinema as we know it has barely just begun, with the 21st Century bringing about some of the most revolutionary filmmaking techniques and boundary-breaking movements within the industry. Despite this, with the year now being 2023, we are seeing more and more centenary anniversaries as screen media hits its most significant milestone to date. For example, in 2022, the BBC was officially 100 years old, with many of the most influential television programs, including Doctor Who, hosting specials to celebrate the achievement. Earlier this year, the Academy Awards held their 95th ceremony, a monumental landmark. Perhaps even more important than all of these, when one considers its historical relevance and impact on film culture, is 2023's centenary celebration of Disney.

Founded on October 16, 1923, by brothers Walt and Roy, the Walt Disney Company would define the childhood of countless generations with their revolutionary take on children's stories as crucial as their groundbreaking discoveries in animation. Disney's global impact has, for 100 years, been unfathomable, with all of us able to cite at least one Disney movie that particularly impacted our formative years. Recently, Disney has become even more dominant on the global film stage than ever before with their acquisitions of Lucasfilm, 20th Century Fox, and Marvel Entertainment. They eventually launched their streaming service, Disney+. Taking all of this into account, it would be wise to assume that Disney is planning on celebrating this 100-year milestone with great fanfare.

Although we don't know precisely to what extent they are honoring it, we know about the release of a unique 100th-anniversary film called Wish. Directed by Disney royalty Chris Buck (Frozen and Pocahontas) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (Zootopia and Moana), fans are excited about this release. So, with this in mind and with the eyes of the cinematic world focused on the Walt Disney Company in 2023, here is everything we know about Disney's Wish.

Related: 'Win or Lose': Characters, Release Window, Plot, and Everything We Know About Pixar's Upcoming Series

When and Where Is Wish Releasing?

Image via Disney

Wish has been scheduled for release on November 24, 2023, to coincide with the 100th anniversary that is merely a month before. Of course, many projects have been delayed in recent times due to global events, and Disney is not immune to this, so fans will be waiting with their fingers crossed that this release date will be the one that is fulfilled.

The assumption may be that this, like many other Disney projects of recent years, will be heading straight to Disney+. Alas, this does not seem to be the case, with Wish expected to open in theaters. With such a significant milestone represented by Wish and theaters playing a pivotal role in Disney's illustrious history, it makes sense that they would make this choice.

Despite this, it is to be expected that Wish will make its way to Disney+ in 2024, so fans who cannot get themselves to an expectedly sold-out theater need not worry too much. Most Disney films have made their way to streaming roughly three months after their theatrical run.

Is There A Trailer For Wish?

Unfortunately, a trailer has not yet been released for Wish, with the post-production process still in full swing. Despite this, upon the movie's announcement at the D23 Expo, fans were treated to some artwork images for the film, with it also being confirmed that the movie will combine both 2D and 3D animation. At the Expo, fans were also treated to a live performance of one of Wish's new songs, which will be featured on a brand-new soundtrack by Julia Michaels (2018's A Star Is Born). This is quintessential to the celebration of Disney, with both 2D and 3D playing a pivotal role in Disney's initial success and subsequent industry-altering changes.

Related: Modern Animated Disney Films Deserve Iconic Villains

Who Are the Cast of Wish?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The cast announced for Wish is slim so far, but it has been confirmed that two great actors will play the film's leads. Alan Tudyk (Rogue One) will voice the character Valentino, and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) will play the character Asha. With these two great performers working with a script penned by director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the writers behind the likes of Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, and Zootopia, to name just a few, fans can expect Wish to do the 100-year anniversary of Disney justice.

What Is Wish About?

For such a crucial milestone, the plot details for Wish are going to be essential. Below is the plot synopsis for Wish:

"Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Asha a 17-year-old driven optimist, and leader in the making. She will face one of the most formidable enemies in the universe and will have to team up with Star, a cosmic force and boundless ball of pure energy and maybe chaos."

This plot synopsis offers a lot to love for Disney's millions of fans, creating a significant buzz around the fandom as anticipation rises for the release. Of course, with such an important anniversary being celebrated, Disney will likely try to find representations within this movie for their 100-year history. For example, the lead character being a 17-year-old is the perfect representation of just how impactful Disney has been on the lives of children for a century. In perfect Disney fashion, Asha wishes upon a star in this film, perhaps even the same star that so many famous Disney characters have themselves wished upon. From Pinocchio to Peter Pan, the motif of the star has been incredibly significant for Disney, so to see our protagonist team up with possibly Disney's second most iconic character behind Mickey Mouse is perfection. There is fair speculation that this film may be some spiritual prequel to Pinocchio, although that has not been confirmed.