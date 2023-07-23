The Big Picture Disneytoon Studios, a subsidiary of Disney, specialized in producing direct-to-video spin-offs and sequels of classic and contemporary Disney films.

The studio began as Disney MovieToons in 1990 with the release of DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp, and later changed its name to Disneytoon Studios in 2003.

The decline of the VHS and DVD market, coupled with changes in leadership and the rise of streaming, led to the closure of Disneytoon Studios in 2018.

Today, Disney may be cashing in its largest checks for Marvel and Star Wars projects, but the company's primary claim to fame has long been animation. Disney continues this tradition today with its two major feature-film animation divisions: Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios— the former being acquired by Disney in 2006 and the latter being as old as the conglomerate itself, producing over sixty films from 1939's Snow White and the Seven Drawfs to this year's Strange World. However, devout Disney fans, especially those who grew up during Disney's Renaissance era, may recall a third logo gracing the beginning of movies, one that produced a whopping forty-four movies over the course of twenty-five years before disappearing altogether — DisneyToon Studios, which grew out of Disney MovieToons.

What Was Disneytoon Studios?

DisneyToon Studios grew out of Disney MovieToons, which began in 1990 when Disney made its first animated feature not affiliated with Walt Disney Animation Studios proper. The film was DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp. Despite receiving a theatrical release, the film was based on the DuckTales TV show and was thus created by Walt Disney Television Animation along with the company's French animation division. Under the MovieToons logo, the division would produce four other theatrically released films: A Goofy Movie, Return to Neverland, The Jungle Book 2, and Piglet's Big Adventure. All of these followed DuckTales the Movie's lead in basing the stories off of preexisting intellectual properties and using the company's overseas animation divisions for production.

At the same time, however, Disney MovieToons was also going under the name Disney Video Premieres, a more apt title for the bulk of its films. The subsidiary's sophomore project was The Return of Jafar, an Aladdin sequel meant to kick off a television series based on the eponymous character. The movie was initially considered for release theatrically, but desires to get it out swiftly and expedite the television series led to it being Disney's first-ever direct-to-video sequel, appearing on VHS on May 20th, 1994. This inaugurated a cycle of home video spin-offs and sequels to Disney movies for the next two decades.

Following The Return of Jafar (which sold over 7 million copies within its first month), Disney MovieToons/Disney Video Premieres released over a dozen direct-to-video films based off of classic and contemporary Disney characters. The studio followed The Return of Jafar with an Aladdin threequel, Aladdin and the King of Thieves, and went on to make sequels to Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Cinderella, and more leading into the new millennium.

In 2003, Disney MovieToons split from Walt Disney Television Animation's oversight and went under the umbrella of Walt Disney Feature Animation. This change brought about the new name: Disneytoon Studios, but the approach remained the same— direct-to-video spin-offs and sequels remained the division's focus. Over the course of the next decade, Disneytoons made more sequels to films like Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, The Fox and the Hound, and Bambi, as well as original Mickey Mouse and Winnie The Pooh spin-offs. The studio launched its largest franchise in 2008 with Tinker Bell, kicking off a six-film series focusing on the iconic fairy and her friends. It also capitalized off of the success of Pixar's Cars franchise with two Planes movies meant to take place in the same universe.

What Killed Disneytoon Studios?

During this time, the world of animation, entertainment, and Disney itself was changing. Disney closed several of its overseas animation divisions, and evolutions in leadership led to various reevaluations of Disneytoon Studios' purpose within the company. John Lasseter became Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2006 and creative oversight of Disneytoon went from Sharon Morrill (who had spearheaded the direct-to-video revolution thus far) to Disney Studios president Alan Bergman. This new, more top-down approach led to fewer sequels and more spin-offs, with an acute focus on the oncoming Fairy series. According to a 2007 article from Jim Hill Media, Disneytoon also anticipated shifting its emphasis towards supporting the Disney Playhouse line-up of preschool television content.

Still, even more turnover persisted in this era. Under Bergman, Meredith Roberts became the new Vice President of Disneytoon in 2008. Meanwhile, at the very top of the food chain, Bob Iger was getting comfortable as the company's new CEO, taking the reins from Michael Eisner and preparing for a long tenure filled with lucrative acquisitions. As Disney's list of intellectual properties grew and diversified under Iger, the need to constantly spin off and sequelize the Disney canon became less necessary.

Then, during the 2010s, the VHS market disappeared and the DVD market started to wane. Streaming overtook home video, and Disneytoon's direct-to-video approach became less relevant or profitable. The studio's final five films actually had theatrical releases, but despite having more movies slated for development, Disneytoon released its final project in 2015 with Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast. It officially closed its doors in 2018, in the wake of one final leadership change when Lasseter stepped down as CCO amid sexual misconduct allegations, and Peter Docter and Jennifer Lee took over as heads of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, respectively. Seventy-five employees lost their jobs when Disneytoon folded.

How Is Disneytoon Remembered Today?

Over the course of Disneytoon's existence, it held a tumultuous place in the Disney empire. Few of Disneytoon's direct-to-video movies were critical darlings, and many received ridicule for their unabashed bastardization of classic films. Ironically, many of the spin-offs and sequels that go directly to Disney+ face similar criticisms today, as do the live-action remakes of Disney's cartoon classics. For better or worse, Disneytoon could thus be seen as a rudimentary precursor to what Disney has become.

Like the Disney sequels, remakes, and spin-offs coming out now, however, Disneytoon's direct-to-video releases were not all duds. While few hold a candle to their theatrically released predecessors, a handful of them (notably An Extremely Goofy Movie and The Lion King 1 1/2) stand out as understated gems. The division's unique filmography also holds a nostalgic place in the hearts of many kids who grew up during its heyday, and it stands as a fascinating example of a studio that held immense purpose and success during a fleeting era of recent film history.