Watch: Richard E. Grant Stares Into Your Soul in the Opening Minutes of AMC’s ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’

AMC has released the first few minutes of its upcoming limited series Dispatches from Elsewhere, which starts out with a solid 22 seconds of Richard E. Grant staring into your soul. This is how all television shows should start. The series, which was created by and stars Jason Segel, debuts on March 1.
The clip introduces Grant as an unreliable narrator in the story of Peter (Segel), an aggressively uninteresting man living an aggressively uninteresting life at an app company in Philadelphia. (A character who puts their life in the hands of bodega sushi is already a character to keep an eye on.) Dispatches from Elsewhere will follow Peter after he catches wind of a strange puzzle hiding in plain sight, which he follows down a spiral that gets weirder and weirder. The limited series also stars Sally Field, Andre Benjamin, and Tara Lynne Barr.
Check out the clip below. Dispatches from Elsewhere premieres on AMC on Monday, March 1.
Here is the official synopsis for Dispatches from Elsewhere:
Dispatches From Elsewhere centers around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.