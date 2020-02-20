Watch: Richard E. Grant Stares Into Your Soul in the Opening Minutes of AMC’s ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’

AMC has released the first few minutes of its upcoming limited series Dispatches from Elsewhere, which starts out with a solid 22 seconds of Richard E. Grant staring into your soul. This is how all television shows should start. The series, which was created by and stars Jason Segel, debuts on March 1.

The clip introduces Grant as an unreliable narrator in the story of Peter (Segel), an aggressively uninteresting man living an aggressively uninteresting life at an app company in Philadelphia. (A character who puts their life in the hands of bodega sushi is already a character to keep an eye on.) Dispatches from Elsewhere will follow Peter after he catches wind of a strange puzzle hiding in plain sight, which he follows down a spiral that gets weirder and weirder. The limited series also stars Sally Field, Andre Benjamin, and Tara Lynne Barr.

Check out the clip below. Dispatches from Elsewhere premieres on AMC on Monday, March 1.

