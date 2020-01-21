The Trailer for the AMC Anthology Series ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ Is Deeply Weird AF

AMC has released the official trailer for the upcoming anthology series Dispatches from Elsewhere, and I will give you $1,000 if you can succinctly describe the plot after watching it. The series hails from showrunner Mark Friedman, who was a writer on the short-lived series Wayward Pines and created the other short-lived NBC series Believe. The story follows four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, and subsequently stumble onto a puzzle hiding behind the veil of everyday life. After they begin accepting the “Dispatches from Elsewhere” challenges, they find the mystery only gets deeper from here.

Jason Segel, Sally Field, André Benjamin, Eve Lindsey, and Richard E. Grant lead the cast of this 10-episode first season, and the show certainly looks intriguing. The trailer teases a mix between two mystery-filled Netflix series: The OA and Maniac. I can’t tell if that’s a good thing or not, and it definitely feels like there’s a possibility this is one of those Michel Gondry-esque shows that gets more and more mysterious and weird only to ultimately make little sense. Or perhaps this one comes together in a satisfying way. There’s only one way to find out.

Check out the Dispatches from Elsewhere trailer below. Segel executive produces the series alongside Friedman, Scott Rudin, Garret Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, and Althea Jones. Dispatches from Elsewhere begins on AMC with a two-night premiere event on Sunday, March 1st and Monday, March 2nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for Dispatches from Elsewhere: