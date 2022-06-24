Shoshannah Stern is developing an all-new original drama-thriller called Disquiet with AMC Networks. The This Close star will be starring in the project as well as serving as the writer and executive producer. The report of the upcoming project comes from Deadline, who also provided some insight in what the series will be about.

Stern will play the role of Cassie Edwards, a Certified Deaf Interpreter who must return to her hometown to aid in a murder case. The head of the School for the Deaf that she attended when she was younger has been killed and the only witness is a former student. With Cassie possibly being the only person who understands him, she will have to dive deep into both the case and her own past. The series is set to have 1-hour episodes and will be executive produced by Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) and Pacesetter Productions' Jessica Rhoades (Station Eleven). Deadline's report also confirms that the producers on the project have a "shared commitment to representation of the deaf community in front of and behind the camera." Disquiet is produced by AMC Studios and UCP. Pacesetter executive Rachel Polan will serve as co-executive producer.

Stern is also the creator, star, writer, and executive producer of Sundance Now’s This Close, which premiered in 2018 and is the first major U.S. series to be created and written by deaf people. She has also appeared in recurring roles in both Supernatural, and Weeds as well as being a regular on the 2006 drama series Jericho. Most recently, she became the first deaf doctor on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. Upcoming projects that Stern is involved in include a featured film being developed by her and Imagine as well as being executive story editor for the upcoming Marvel series Echo.

Rhoades has previous credits as an executive producer on series like the NBCU series Dirty John created by Cunningham as well as Amazon’s adaptation of the British thriller series Utopia and Sharp Objects at HBO. She most recently executive produced HBO Max’s series adaptation of the novel Station Eleven. Her next project is the psycho-sexual thriller she is currently developing called The Venery of Samantha Bird at Starz. Cunningham's previous credits include being the aforementioned creator of Dirty John as well as the writer and showrunner. Other credits include Desperate Housewives, Physical, Bates Motel, and the U.S. remake of Prime Suspect. Her next project will see her once again in the role of creator, writer, and showrunner of the upcoming Paramount+ series adaptation Fatal Attraction​​​​​​.

There is currently no word on when Disquiet is set to release.