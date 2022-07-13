Ahead of its world premiere at the upcoming Popcorn Frights Film Festival in South Florida, Christine Nyland and Terence Krey's new film Distress Signals received a trailer exclusively from Bloody Disgusting. Nyland takes center stage in the footage as she wanders the woods for any way out, dealing with all the hardships of nature and an unseen force that may be hunting her down. The first film since the duo's acclaimed indie film An Unquiet Grave, it will debut at Popcorn Frights through the festival's digital screening room on August 18.

Distress Signals has a simple survival thriller premise, following a camper named Caroline (Nyland) as she navigates through the woods alone. After falling down a steep rock face, she not only loses track of the friends she came with but also dislocates her shoulder. With only the equipment on her back and what she can gather around her, she tries to make

her way back to camp and contend with how she got there in the first place.

At first, the trailer is somewhat uneventful. After Caroline's fall and subsequent injury, she sends out a distress signal hoping that someone in her group, or anyone really, will come to help her. Nobody answers though and Caroline is left to wander the woods doing whatever she can to survive. There are some indications that things are off - static coming through her receiver, strange noises from the woods at night - but otherwise, it's all about survival. Past the halfway point though, things take a worrying turn as Caroline sends out a message indicating she's been in the woods for a week. Juxtaposed with scenes of her running through the woods, playing with her campfire, and enjoying the stars, her pondering of life and death adds an ominous context to her survival efforts. The trailer is capped off, suddenly, with a gunshot, finally revealing she's not alone and that someone may be after her.

Joining Nyland in the film are Jonathon Strauss and Stephanie Hains who worked with Nyland on some of her films. Rounding out the cast is Krey, Donna Maria Wood, and Christian Nilsson. Krey and Nyland both wrote and directed the film.

Nyland has been a multi-hyphenate presence in indie films for some time now, though An Unquiet Grave was her first time receiving award recognition alongside her directing partner Krey. The film was up for four awards at the FANtastic Horror Film Festival in San Diego, including Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supernatural Horror. Nyland's other credits include the web series Graves and 2018's Worthless in which she appeared alongside Tara Reid. She'll next be seen in Summoners which she co-wrote with Krey, though he'll take the director's chair alone for that film.

Distress Signals premieres at Popcorn Frights on August 18. Check out the distressing trailer below;