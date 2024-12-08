One of Shia LaBeouf's earliest adult roles, and one of his most underrated, has just landed itself a new streaming home, and the good news for you is that it's available to watch for free on streaming platform Fawesome. Released in 2007, Disturbia featured LaBeouf as a bored teenager stuck in his home over the summer with an ankle monitor who decides to see what's going on around the neighbourhood. Directed by DJ Caruso, the movie was a surprise summer hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, and it grossed over $118 million worldwide off a much smaller budget.

Disturbia is often compared to Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, and for good reason. The film updates the 1954 masterpiece’s plot for a more modern sensibility, trading the iconic image of Jimmy Stewart’s wheelchair-bound photographer for Shia LaBeouf’s grumpy, short-tempered teenager under house arrest. Instead of a camera, LaBeouf’s Kale uses gadgets like binoculars, video cameras, and even his Xbox to spy on his neighbors, taking a particularly morbid interest in his highly suspicious next door neighbor, played by David Morse.

Kale initially spies on his neighbors out of boredom but soon becomes convinced that Morse’s character is a serial killer. The movie hits its stride when Kale, along with his love interest Ashley (Sarah Roemer) and best friend Ronnie (Aaron Yoo), tries to uncover the truth without tipping off the fella next door. Thing is, they're not very subtle about it — good luck, babes.

What Is 'Rear Window' About?

The inspiration behind Disturbia, Rear Window, was released in 1954 and is one of Hitchcock's most acclaimed movies, considered a masterpiece of cinema. The film stars James Stewart as L.B. "Jeff" Jefferies, a photographer who ends up stuck in a wheelchair in his New York City apartment after breaking his leg, so to pass the time during his recovery, Jeff becomes obsessed with watching his neighbors through the rear window of his apartment, using a not-very-subtle telephoto lens and binoculars to observe their daily lives.

However, what started as a simple, if slightly creepy, hobby turns a lot darker when Jeff becomes convinced that one of his neighbors, Lars Thorwald, has murdered his wife, so he enlists the help of some friends to investigate the real story and uncover some horrific crimes along the way.

Disturbia is streaming now on Fawesome.

