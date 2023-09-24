Horror movies tend to be gory and gross, but sometimes the most disturbing films are more subtle and realistic. They rely on characterization and believable acting to get under the audience's skin. These movies explore aspects of society that usually remain hidden, laying bare the darkest impulses that we prefer not to think about.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the most disturbing non-violent movies of all time. The films on this list use psychological tension and moral degradation to unsettle the viewer, often surpassing even the scariest zombie or ghost.

10 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' (2011)

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

We Need to Talk About Kevin centers on Eva (Tilda Swinton), a mother grappling with the aftermath of a school massacre orchestrated by her son, Kevin (Ezra Miller). The narrative is non-linear, alternating between Eva's past and present, revealing the gradual unraveling of their bond and Kevin's deep-seated resentment towards his mother.

The film is sensitive but chilling, delving into the nature vs. nurture debate, and examining whether Kevin's actions were a result of inherent evil or his upbringing. "We Need to Talk About Kevin left me feeling hopelessness and dread. There aren't that many movies like this from parents' perspectives. It's truly a fear nobody wants to ponder," said user pjk1011.

9 'Happiness' (1998)

Image via Good Machine

Happiness is a dark, satirical exploration of the lives of several interconnected suburban families in New Jersey. The characters are deeply flawed, each with their own insecurities and perverse desires lurking beneath the facade of normalcy. There's one particularly notorious scene where a character makes a horrific confession, which several Redditors mentioned in the thread.

"Todd Solondz really pushed with that film," said one Redditor. "Most of Todd Solondz’s movies [are disturbing], but especially Happiness," agreed user billytcpm. "A fantastic film that makes me feel like I need a shower after. I actually just watched it for the second time ever since seeing it when it came out. Still amazing. Still makes me feel filthy."

8 'One Hour Photo' (2002)

Robin Williams delivers one of his most unique and darkest performances here as Seymour 'Sy' Parrish, a lonely photo lab technician who becomes obsessed with a seemingly perfect suburban family, the Yorkins, whose photographs he has been developing for years. As he secretly becomes entangled in their lives, Sy's obsession continues to escalate. Eventually, he begins to unravel completely, leading to a series of disturbing events.

Williams is remarkable, shedding his comedic persona to portray a deeply troubled individual. "Probably one of the closest portrayals of a disturbed stalker ever caught on screen," said Redditor Fun-Strawberry4257. "Robin Williams really stepped outside himself for that one," said another user. "This was weirdly uncomfortable," agreed Redditor rocketrollit.

7 'Nocturnal Animals' (2016)

Fashion designer Tom Ford directed this grim, stylish thriller. It stars Amy Adams as Susan Morrow, a successful art gallery owner who receives a manuscript from her ex-husband, Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal). The film then switches between Susan's life and the story in the novel, which concerns a man named Tony Hastings who embarks on a violent journey after his family is brutally attacked on a remote Texas highway.

"As far as I recall, all the violence is offscreen. That said, even though this movie isn't classified as horror, it is absolutely, and very uncomfortably, horrifying," said Redditor KhaoticMess. "The highway scene is to this day the most uncomfortable I've ever been watching a movie," added user ThatNordicGuy.

6 'The Machinist' (2004)

Image via Paramount Vantage

Trevor (Christian Bale) is an insomniac industrial worker who hasn't slept in a year. His life starts to fall apart after he's involved in a workplace accident, which he believes is part of a conspiracy against him. As he grapples with his deteriorating mental state and a series of cryptic notes left in his apartment, Trevor sets out to unravel the mystery surrounding his own existence.

Bale famously lost considerable weight for the role: he appears gaunt and skeletal - though this is only part of what makes the film unnerving. "The part in The Machinist where Christian Bale is checking himself out in the mirror made me physically sick," said user Eve_Black. "The ending also hits like a ton of bricks," said Redditor kimmehh.

5 'The Hunt' (2012)

Image via Zentropa

Mads Mikkelsen stars in this Danish drama as Lucas, a small-town kindergarten teacher who is falsely accused of sexual abuse by one of his students. The accusation sets off a chain reaction of distrust and paranoia among the townspeople. Lucas becomes an outcast, subjected to intense scrutiny and harassment, his life and reputation crumbling before him.

The Hunt is a brilliant film, in part because it's so realistic in its depiction of this devastating scenario. "It's a fantastically acted and directed movie but that's exactly what makes it so uncomfortable given the subject matter," said user all_die_laughing. "The most horrifying film I’ve ever seen. No horror movie compares," said Redditor Quintonjamin.

4 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Image via Open Road Films

Nightcrawler follows Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) as he enters the underground world of freelance crime journalism in Los Angeles. He captures graphic footage of accidents, crimes, and disasters to sell to local news stations. With an unquenchable thirst for success, Bloom's pursuit of sensationalism leads him to manipulate crime scenes and cross ethical boundaries, blurring the line between observer and participant.

"The scene where he moves the dead body for a better shot was so simple but so incredibly powerful," said user Zack_of_Steel. "For a while, I had a hard time watching Jake Gyllenhaal in movies after seeing Nightcrawler. His performance gave me the creeps long afterward," agreed Redditor CarlatheDestructor.

3 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Image via Libra Films International

Eraserhead is the iconic, surreal debut feature by master of the offbeat, David Lynch. It revolves around Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), an alienated man living in a nightmarish industrial wasteland looking after a grotesque baby. The film is existential dread in cinematic form, elevated by creepy visuals and unsettling, innovative sound design.

"Eraserhead is a nauseating film, and I say that as praise," said user NorthernSkeptic. "No other movie has made me feel the way that movie has. I've seen it like 8 times and I still haven't recovered from the ending," added Redditor Hello-mah-baby.

2 'Funny Games' (1997)

Anna (Susanne Lothar), Georg (Ulrich Mühe), and their son (Stefan Clapczynski) head to a secluded lakeside cabin for a vacation. However, their tranquil getaway takes a horrifying turn when two young men, Peter (Frank Giering) and Paul (Arno Frisch), invade their home and subject them to a series of sadistic and cruel "games."

Funny Gamesis fundamentally a slasher film, but director Michael Haneke mines the subgenre for moral and psychological horror rather than blood and gore. "All of Haneke’s films have this element, but Funny Games is probably the most disturbing," said user peterflys. "I f---ing hate this movie. I respect it, and I’ve watched it like 3 times, but it pisses me off," said Redditor Jowser11.

1 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Image via Artisan Entertainment

Requiem for a Dream is Darren Aronofsky's bleak, brutal portrait of four individuals laid low by addiction. It's difficult viewing: the film pulls no punches, venturing into far more wretched territory than most horrors. Aronofsky's visually arresting style, combined with a haunting score by Clint Mansell, only adds to the impact.

"Just the story and watching what happens to the characters in the movie, and the editing extenuated it all and made me very uneasy. Still, it was an amazing movie," said user Scoobydoomed. "I can’t imagine a situation in which I would want to watch it again," said Redditor RecommendationReal61 simply.

