While American cinema seems to rule the big screen, more and more people have welcomed international films to their homes over the years. Among the most sought-after non-English features are South Korean flicks, especially the most haunting and thought-provoking ones that will send chills down viewers' spines. From A Tale of Two Sisters to Oldboy, South Korean cinema manages to shock and surprise audiences with its disturbing narratives, offering audiences a plethora of terrific films that paint a gritty and gruesome reality.

While the French tormented audiences with its New French Extremity films besieged with violence, the contemporary South Korean Extreme Cinema lays bare the ugly truth of its society, a society brimming with brutality and callousness that no amount of glitz and glamour displayed can conceal its looming intensity. There is inevitably much to choose from – be it cat-and-mouse games between police detectives and serial killers, or school bullying cases turned incredibly sinister, many South Korean films do not pull punches when it comes to tormenting audiences both viscerally and psychologically. These are some of the most disturbing Korean movies.

17 'Door Lock' (2018)

Directed by Lee Kwon

Close

Door Lock is a loose adaptation of the Spanish-language horror thriller film Sleep Tight and tells its chilling story, which contains themes of stalking and home break-ins from the perspective of the victim. It follows Kyung-min (Gong Hyo-jin), who lives alone in a one-room apartment. When she discovers evidence of a stranger breaking into her room, a mysterious murder case begins to unfold.

Protagonist Kyung-min lives alone in a one-room apartment until one day, she discovers traces of a stranger trying to break into her room. Realizing that the police are lukewarm about her circumstances, Kyung-min starts investigating on her own. The film is constantly taunting audiences with numerous suspects whilst presenting the genuine horrors of living alone unarmed.

Watch on Viu

16 'Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance' (2002)

Directed by Park Chan-wook

Image via CJ Entertainment

The first installment of Park Chan-wook's Revenge trilogy, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance is a South Korean dark neo-noir starring Song Kang-ho, Shin Ha-kyun, and Bae Doona and focusing on a recently laid-off factory worker who kidnaps his former boss' friend's daughter, hoping to use the ransom money to pay for his sister's kidney transplant.

While the movie features a handful of explicit, violent moments from the get-go, it is towards the end that Sympathy for My. Vengeance gets more brutal, with graphic violence haunting those who decide to give it a try. Even if Park Chan-wook's movie is the worst out of the three installments, it still delivers a gripping revenge story that may appeal to those who like the genre.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance Release Date March 29, 2002 Director Chan-wook Park Cast Kang-ho Song , Ha-kyun Shin , Doona Bae , Ji-Eun Lim , Bo-bae Han , Se-dong Kim Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Crime

Watch on Hoopla

15 'The Call' (2020)

Directed by Lee Chung-hyun

Image via Next Entertainment World

Based on the 2011 British and Puerto Rican film The Caller, Lee Chung-hyun's 2020 Netflix original thriller centers around two people living in two different timelines. Seo-Yeon (Park Shin-hye) lives in the present and Young-Sook lives in the past. When one phone call connects the two, their lives are forever changed.

While the movie's storyline may not seem frightsome, the R-rated The Call is an incredible and disturbing suspense thriller film that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. One of its most valuable assets is undoubtedly its creative storyline, which is guaranteed to engage audiences throughout. Even if not as popular as other films in the category, Lee Chung-hyun's movie proves that South Korean horror remains alive and well.

The Call Release Date October 2, 2020 Director Tim Woodward Jr. Cast Lin Shaye , Tobin Bell , Chester Rushing , Erin Sanders , Mike C. Manning , Sloane Morgan Siegel Runtime 97 Main Genre Horror

Watch on Netflix

14 'The Man from Nowhere' (2010)

Directed by Lee Jeong-beom

Image via CJ Entertainment

Audiences seeking a memorable crime thriller will likely enjoy The Man from Nowhere directed by Lee Jeong-beom. The engaging movie follows a pawnshop keeper (Won Bin) with a violent past as he confronts a drug and organ trafficking ring to save the child who is his only friend.

Anchored by a superbly executed storyline (even if not groundbreaking or innovative), The Man from Nowhere is guaranteed to keep audiences glued to their screens, whether that be for its riveting action-packed scenes or the genuinely absorbing narrative. Like many other picks on this list, what makes The Man from Nowhere a disturbing watch is its violent scenes and gore which are certainly not aimed at the faint-hearted. It was one of South Korea's highest-grossing films in 2010, and for good reason.

The Man from Nowhere Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date August 4, 2010 Director Jeong-beom Lee Cast Bin Won , Sae Ron Kim , Tae-hoon Kim , Hee-won Kim , Seong-oh Kim , Jong-pil Lee Runtime 119

13 'Han Gong-Ju' (2013)

Directed by Lee Su-jin