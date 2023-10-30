Director Eddie Alcazar’s sci-fi horror Divinity has released its first red band trailer. The feature executive produced by Steven Soderbergh is visually unlike anything we’ve seen in contemporary cinema. The film had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and has garnered much praise from the critics and followed it up with an international premiere at the Taormina Film Festival in June.

The trailer made with an impeccable blend of stop motion and live-action gives a very eerie feeling to the viewer. It sets up the otherworldly human existence and introduces Jaxxon Pierce, a man in possession of an immortality serum called Divinity. Coming for him are two mysterious brothers, who abduct the mogul, and his only hope is a mysterious seductive woman. The feature looks amazing with its black and white tones, a dystopian feel, and almost a classic 80s horror movie impact. The visuals are as cool as the thrilling plot as we see close shots of body horror and scientific experiments among other things. The feature is certainly not for the fainthearted and commits to the science fiction horror genre.

‘Divinity’ is Full of Talents Behind and in Front of the Camera

Image via Utopia

The movie is set in an otherworldly human existence, where a famous scientist Sterling Pierce dedicated his life to the quest for immortality and invented a groundbreaking serum for eternal life. Years later his son Jaxxon Pierce, controls and manufactures the serum and finds himself entangled with two mysterious brothers. Jaxxon’s last hope is a mysterious woman who sets the twins on a journey of self-discovery.

Given Alcazar and Soderbergh are the creative minds behind the feature, it is certain to be a mind-bending tale. Divinity brings the two together after Alcazar’s hyper-stylized sci-fi feature debut Perfect. And much like the previous film, this one too is going to stretch the imaginations of the audience. In line with the solid brains behind the camera, the movie casts Stephen Dorff as Jaxxon Pierce, Bella Thorne as Ziva, Scott Bakula as Sterling Pierce, Moises Arias as Star, Karrueche Tran as Nikita, Jason Genao as Star, Caylee Cowan as Felicity, Michael O'Hearn as Rip, Emily Willis as Lynx. Further rounding off the cast are Sawyer Jones as Young Jaxxon, Danielia Maximillian as Divinity Specimen, Elisha Herbert, Renee Herbert, Lydia Biele, Tyler Prince, and Clara Carlo.

Divinity debuts in theaters across the U.S. on November 3. No streaming date or platform has been announced yet. You can check out the trailer below: