If you spend any time online, you might think it's currently unacceptable to have an opinion on a movie that isn't "I love it" or "I hate it." It's the way a good deal of online discussion seems to go these days, and films aren't exempt from this. If you browse anything film-related on a forum, or a social media site, or just about any comment section, you're likely to see some sort of argument between online strangers sooner or later.

But it doesn't have to be like this. In the interest of how sometimes, it should be okay to sit on a fence, here are eight movies that have spurred enough debate to the point where they're overrated by some, and over-hated by others. Most are good, in some way, or at least have good things to offer. Each has its flaws, too; some more than others. Arguing that these movies (or perhaps any movie) are either perfect or terrible might well be fruitless, and the truth likely lies somewhere in between...

'Twilight' (2008)

Everything that could be said about Twilight has already been said. Those who decry the existence of this film and its four movie sequels aren't without their fair points. There are a lot of superfluous narrative beats, the tone's all over the place, the characters are all pretty simple, some elements are unintentionally uncomfortable, and it can be extremely silly.

But in that silliness lies a charm that works for some people. For those who don't mind watching a fantasy melodrama with their tongue firmly in cheek, there's a good deal of entertainment to be had from these films, particularly the first, which is more interesting and bold from a visual standpoint than its sequels. Those flaws exist, but they don't make Twilight the worst thing in the world. But was it also deserving of being such a hit - and spawning four equally lucrative sequels - when there are arguably better-written fantasy book series' to base movies off of? Maybe not.

'Freddy Got Fingered' (2000)

Every opinion that could be had for the absurdist, gross-out comedy that is Freddy Got Fingered has been expressed, in one way or another. Some think it's a misunderstood, genius comedy, some think it's one of the worst comedies of all time, and some even consider it to be so bad it's good, in its own strange way.

Really, though, it's no perfect comedy - it has plenty of jokes, with some working and some failing - but it is admittedly ahead of its time. Reviews at the time of its release were very critical, but couldn't have predicted the randomness and extreme nature of internet humor that would come to be widespread by the late 2000s, and early 2010s, which Freddy Got Fingered feels like it predicted. On the other side of the spectrum, though, its slapdash nature and inconsistent tone mean the camp that hails it as an underappreciated masterpiece might need to take a step back from the hyperbole, too.

'Fauci' (2021)

Image via Disney+

Fauci is essentially exactly what you'd expect. It's a documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci, tracking his life spent as an epidemiologist who's spent decades assisting several U.S. presidents with health concerns surrounding contagious diseases, being praised by some and criticized by others throughout his career.

The documentary touches on the divided views from the public about Anthony Fauci, and the response to the film isn't any different. If you go onto IMDb, you'll be met with plenty of 1/10 ratings and reviews, and numerous 10/10 ratings and reviews. It shows how divided things get whenever anything gets political, because really, as a documentary, it's just fine. It's perfectly serviceable. Average, decent, whatever. It's solid. Sure, political views may influence a rating, but not to the point of declaring it either one of the best or one of the worst documentaries ever made. The response to it, honestly, is pretty absurd.

'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

There's no way that Batman v Superman was ever going to inspire quiet, pleasant discussions online. Zack Snyder himself is a divisive director, and this 2016 superhero face-off/team-up movie might be his most divisive.

It's also perhaps his messiest film, as it juggles so many things at once. As such, it lurches from being silly to exciting to unintentionally funny to spectacular to dull to action-packed throughout all of its incredibly long runtime. As such, it gives equal amounts of fodder for both its most loving fans and harshest detractors to latch onto, but really, it can and should be appreciated for its ambition and strong scenes, and equally criticized for its missteps. Opposites clashing, as the film itself shows, can be a dangerous thing.

'Showgirls' (1995)

Image via MGM

When Showgirls was first released, it was considered one of the worst movies of all time. But many of the things it was lambasted for - the corny dialogue, over-the-top characters, and gratuitous sex - were all intentional. People realized this in the years following 1995, which has ensured Showgirls has become something of a beloved camp classic.

It's still easy to see how some of those criticisms hold up, though. It's an insanely messy movie, and that might keep it back from being a "satirical masterpiece" in the traditional sense, meaning some of the post-release hype is a touch too enthusiastic. But the worst, stupidest, most clueless movie ever made? It's clear that Showgirls certainly isn't that, either.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

It's hard to talk about Star Wars nowadays. Each new film or TV show seems to get met with equal amounts of love and hate, and it makes discussing the series quite emotionally exhausting. And no single entry in the galaxy-spanning science-fiction franchise has proven to be as divisive as The Last Jedi.

Ultimately, it's a film that does more things successfully than unsuccessfully. A number of its controversial elements do make sense within the story, and the series as a whole, and it's a good thing that this formulaic series can take characters in unexpected, sometimes shocking directions. It's a better-looking movie than most blockbusters these days, too, and you can't fault its ambition... you can fault aspects of the pacing and the odd awkward joke, though, which prevents The Last Jedi from being the most consistent Star Wars film. So it might not be the absolute best in the series, but it's far from the worst, and anyone who says it "ruined" Star Wars is just being dramatic.

'Joker' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

The dust has settled when it comes to Joker, but it took a while. Back in 2019, it was impossible to avoid people arguing about Joker online. Either it was among the greatest comic book movies of all time, making the genre "for adults" at last, or it was too clumsily written and lacked subtlety. There was even a third camp that was worried the movie was "dangerous" or could cause real-world violence, which thankfully didn't happen.

Long story short, it was all a bit much. Yes, Joaquin Phoenix was great, and it was nice to see a Joker origin story. But the writing is a little clunky, and it does beat you over the head, as a viewer. It's got a lot going for it, with some noticeable problems; it's neither one of the decade's best films, nor one of its worst. Amusingly, from what's been revealed about its (musical?) sequel, a new series of fierce debates are sure to arrive soon...

'Spring Breakers' (2012)

Spring Breakers is probably a bit misunderstood. It's likely that many people who weren't familiar with Harmony Korine's out-there films were attracted to it because of its young, attractive, and (then) trendy cast, only to be met with something unexpectedly weird, dark, and aggressive.

While you shouldn't know everything about a movie going into it, some basics help, and that way, you can approach something like Spring Breakers with a little security. If you do that, you get a solid crime film with a unique style and set of characters. It's pretty decent. Anyone saying anything more glowing might just be trying to balance out the more negative opinions, really.

