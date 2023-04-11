Adapting beloved source material is always risky. On the one hand, you're basically guaranteed a strong box office opening as fans of the original flock to the theater. However, this means the viewers will also have high expectations and strong opinions, making disappointment much more likely.

As a result, many screen adaptations are outright reviled, especially by those who love the original works most. However, some people still adore these divisive adaptations. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the polarizing adaptations that they personally enjoy.

10 'Warcraft' (2016)

Warcraft is an epic fantasy film directed by Duncan Jones, based on the popular video game series of the same name. It tells the story of the initial encounter between the human kingdom of Azeroth and the orcish Horde, two factions that clash in a fierce conflict for survival. The lead actors include Travis Fimmel as Anduin Lothar, a brave human warrior, and Toby Kebbell as Durotan, a noble orc chieftain who seeks to protect his people from the dark magic of the Horde's warlock, Gul'dan (Daniel Wu).

RELATED: 10 Sci-Fi Movies Critics Loved But Audiences Hated, According to Rotten Tomatoes

It was a major box office bomb and drew negative reviews, though it still packs some breathtaking visual effects and intense battle scenes. "I think the Warcraft movie is about as good of an adaptation of that story you could have made," said Redditor ZombieStomp. "I would have preferred it be fully animated (humans included) but I can see how that would be unrealistic (marketing and budget-wise)."

9 'Constantine' (2005)

This supernatural action-thriller follows the titular DC character (Keanu Reeves), a cynical and irreverent occult detective forced to defend humanity against a demon seeking to unleash Hell on Earth. Reeves is joined by Rachel Weisz as Angela Dodson, a police detective who teams up with Constantine to investigate her sister's suicide, and Tilda Swinton as the androgynous angel Gabriel.

RELATED: The 10 Best Apple TV+ Original Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

"A fantastic movie," says Redditor TocTheElder. "I love the visual design and the cast. Especially the looks and performances of Tilda Swinton as Gabriel and Peter Stormare as Lucifer. Especially Swinton. She has such a dynamic, angelic yet commanding screen presence."

8 'The Green Knight' (2021)

A Ghost Story's David Lowery helmed this dark fantasy based on the Arthurian legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. Dev Patel plays Gawain, a young and ambitious knight who accepts the challenge of the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) to strike him with a blow that will be returned a year later.

RELATED: The 10 Best Double Features, According to Reddit

"I loved the movie. I think a lot of the disappointment came from marketing and people's expectations," said the user IntraspaceAlien. "It was an atmospheric and trippy movie focused almost entirely on the journey and the main character's growth throughout it. From what I've read, a lot of people went in expecting a more traditional fantasy movie with more excitement and action."

7 'War of the Worlds' (2005)

Tom Cruise stars in this Spielberg remake of the classic sci-fi by H.G. Wells as a divorced father who finds himself fighting for the survival of his family when a devastating alien invasion hits Earth. He tries to get his daughter (Dakota Fanning) to safety as the world collapses around them.

It's far from Spielberg's best sci-project, with neither the heart of E.T. nor the intensity of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Nevertheless, some Redditors adore the film. "It had its warts but the overall scale and feel of the movie was spot on, " Redditor PM_ME_UR_FAKE_NEWS said. "I just wish Dakota Fanning wasn’t so annoying in the movie."

6 'Super Mario Bros.' (1993)

Just this month, the latest Super Mario Bros. adaptation opened to positive reviews and a strong box office performance. However, the original Super Mario Bros. movie in the early '90s received a much more lukewarm reaction. In particular, many fans were disappointed by its departure from the source material and the lack of quality in its special effects.

Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo play the titular plumbers from Brooklyn who are transported to an alternate universe where they must rescue Princess Daisy (Samantha Mathis) from the evil King Koopa (Dennis Hopper). Despite its flaws, the film remains a nostalgic reminder of the early days of video game adaptations and has earned a small cult following. "The 90's Mario Bros movie f---ing rocks," says the user mikeyfreshh. "Like unironically, it's really good."

5 'Resident Evil' (2002)

The first Resident Evil follows Alice (Milla Jovovich), a security operative who wakes up in a top-secret underground facility with no memory of who she is or how she got there. Together with a team of soldiers, Alice must navigate the facility and fight off hordes of mutated creatures unleashed by the corrupt Umbrella Corporation, all while uncovering the dark secrets hidden within the complex.

"Resident Evil (2002) feels like a nice little side-story told in relation to the Raccoon City incident, but not all about it. The reputation of this first film was completely tainted by the sequels, which- to my understanding- are really not good," said Redditor andrewcreatez.

4 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore) is a poor but kind-hearted boy who wins a golden ticket to tour the mysterious and magical chocolate factory of Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp). It was always going to be controversial based on how much people love the original film, but Tim Burton nevertheless succeeds in conjuring up his own unique, slick fantasy world. His signature gothic aesthetic works well in the context of Roald Dahl's beloved story.

"Johnny Depp didn't have the twinkle of Gene Wilder, to be sure, but Willy Wonka is supposed to be a little unnerving. I thought Freddie Highmore was an endearing Charlie, and I loved the look of it, particularly Deep Roy doing all the Oompa Loompa songs. The only thing I truly hated was the dentist/daddy issues additions," said the user lukieinthesky82.

3 'Assassin's Creed' (2016)

Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) is a death row inmate who is forced to participate in a groundbreaking technology called the Animus, which allows him to relive the memories of his ancestor Aguilar de Nerha, an assassin during the Spanish Inquisition. Alongside Fassbender, the film features Marion Cotillard as Dr. Sophia Rikkin, Jeremy Irons as Alan Rikkin, and Brendan Gleeson as Joseph Lynch. Despite the star-studded cast, neither fans nor critics embraced this action-adventure based on the video game franchise.

However, some Redditors consider it to be underrated. "The Animus scenes were more visually dynamic and the way the memory scenes were purely in the language of the period was an interesting variation on how the games work," said u/LordDusty. "Its cinematography, choreography, and score was incredible, but what else would you expect from the Kurzel brothers as a follow-up to 2015's Macbeth?"

2 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Cloud Atlas is an epic sci-fi directed by Tom Tykwer, Lana Wachowski, and Lilly Wachowski, based on the novel by David Mitchell. The word 'epic' is tossed around lightly, but here it's more than justified. The film weaves together six narratives that span different time periods and locations, from a 19th-century sea voyage to a post-apocalyptic future. The ensemble cast includes huge names like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, and Susan Sarandon playing multiple roles across the different storylines.

The movie known for its ambitious and complex storytelling, as well as its themes of interconnectedness and reincarnation. Despite its mixed reception upon release, Cloud Atlas has gained a small but dedicated fan base, many of whom consider it to be faithful to Mitchell's vision. "It's a great adaptation of difficult source material," says the user wIlalotha.

1 'Hulk' (2003)

In this Ang Lee adaptation, Eric Bana plays Dr. Bruce Banner, a genetics researcher who accidentally transforms into the Hulk, a massive green creature with incredible strength, after exposure to gamma radiation. Lee was always an odd choice for a superhero movie, and here he emphasizes psychological drama and character development over action-packed set pieces, which might explain why Hulk didn't connect with most Marvel fans.

Nevertheless, it remains an interesting and thought-provoking take on one of Marvel's most iconic characters. "It would've done FAR better in the MCU era," Redditor MuNansen explains. "It was ahead of its time. It was Ang Lee saying 'This is how I'd embrace the genre full-on' and he went all-in. In the enormous sea of superhero movies we have now, that unique take would be far better accepted."

KEEP READING: 10 Great Horror Movie Villains With No True Backstory