The Oscars are often seen as the highest honor in film, but that doesn’t mean the Academy always gets it right. Over the years, some winners have left audiences scratching their heads. Whether it’s due to weak storytelling, outdated ideas, or simply winning over more deserving films, these movies prove that even Oscar gold doesn’t always equal greatness. Still, some of them offer important lessons in history (or at least a few standout performances).

Indeed, many of these so-called “bad” Oscar winners are still worth watching. Some feature unforgettable acting, others reflect the style and culture of the time, and a few highlight how the Oscars can be influenced by more than just talent. From bold themes to iconic characters, these flawed films still have something valuable to offer. Love them or not, they’re a part of film history that every movie fan should see at least once.

10 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Won 1 Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards

Suicide Squad may have won an Oscar for its makeup and hairstyling, but no doubt, this is one of the worst superhero movies of the 2010s. Cursed by a weak script, bizarre editing, and total confusion, the movie tries to be both brave and quirky, yet fails to balance either. Behind-the-scenes interference and last-minute rewrites stripped away any sense of direction, leaving a jumbled, exhausting experience full of half-baked ideas.

Despite its many flaws, Suicide Squad is still worth watching, mainly for Margot Robbie’s unforgettable debut as Harley Quinn. Her electric performance adds a spark to every scene she's in, becoming an instant fan favorite and launching her into future, better roles. Will Smith also adds charm as Deadshot, giving the film some emotional weight. If nothing else, it's a fascinating case of wasted potential, with standout performances trying to shine through the mess.