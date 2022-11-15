Samuel Goldwyn Films shared today with Collider a trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy Divorce Bait. The story centers around a social experiment that may go south really fast, but will be tons of fun for us to watch unfold. A married couple decides do pretend they’re getting a divorce in order to see how loyal their friends circle is to one another. As the trailer makes it clear, not much. The distribution company also revealed the release date of the movie, and we can now share with you that Divorce Bait is set to premiere both in theaters and on VOD less than a month from now, on December 9.

The trailer for Divorce Bait reveals that the idea for the fake divorce takes shape on a whim: What do you do when you realize that some of your best friends are filing for divorce? Normal behavior would dictate you offer support and maybe a couch, but for the movie’s main couple this is just the beginning of a daring adventure. Once they realize that the new divorcees are hitting on each other, Alexis (Vannessa Vasquez) and Marco (Justin Berti) decide they’ll see if they’d also get hit on if they announced their separation.

You just know this experiment can’t go well, especially when Alexis and Marco quickly realize that their friends are surprisingly willing to pretend they are there to comfort, when in fact they’re just looking to get laid. The comedy will take some spy thriller turns as the story develops, and the main couple starts to feel like they can trust no one. At the same time, their adventure may end up teaching both of them the true colors of their love for each other. And that’s good, because when their friends find out, no one will be very happy.

Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films

RELATED: The Best Romantic Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Divorce Bait is directed by Patrick Perez Vidauri, who previously helmed Lola’s Love Shack and In Other Words. The screenplay is written by The Card Counter producer Ruben Islas along with Cristina Nava, who previously worked with Vidauri in Two Feet In and In Other Words. Islas and Nava based the script on a story they developed with the director and Christina Urias (Final Vow).

Aside from Vasquez and Bertin, the cast of Divorce Bait also features Erik Fellows (Days of Our Lives), Jennifer Daley (Two Broke Girls), Greg Roman (Border Patrol), and Joe Nunez (Bless This Mess).

Divorce Bait premieres simultaneously in theaters and on Digital on December 9. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: