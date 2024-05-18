The Big Picture The Yankees dynasty rose from the chaos of 1990, showcasing resilience and strength.

Media manipulation and conflicts between the owner and players heavily influenced the team's tumultuous year.

A shocking and dark side story unfolds involving a player's deviant behavior and a victim's survival.

Millennials grew up during a time when baseball reigned supreme, and one of the major baseball dynasties they experienced was that of the New York Yankees. The team won their first World Series in 18 years, but the road to get them there was a rough one, especially in 1990. 1990 was arguably one of the most tumultuous years in the team’s history, with a multitude of insane scenarios nearly destroying its legacy. Blackmail, conflict between the owner and the players, the high turnover in the team’s leadership, a live cougar, and criminal activity jam-packed a year that disappointed Yankees fans to their very cores.

Peacock’s newest docuseries, Bronx Zoo ‘90: Crime, Chaos, and Baseball, explores this particularly dark chapter of the MLB team's history. The series was directed by D.J. Caruso, a film director who found this particular story to be worth telling, as it is fascinating enough to get him into the documentary world. The story is immense, large enough to have three seasons worth of episodes, but this three-part docuseries provides an excellent Cliff Notes version of the insanity that was the 1990 Yankees team. Collider had the opportunity to speak with D.J. about the making of Bronx Zoo ‘90 and why this story deserves to be told.

D.J. Caruso Shares How the Yankees Dynasty Rose Like a Phoenix From the Ashes of 1990

Bronx Zoo ‘90’s director, D.J. Caruso, is most well known for blockbuster action films. This project, however, became a special one to him. “During the pandemic, we were sitting around with our family and big family, daughters, sons, everyone. And we all got completely captivated by The Last Dance. Like we all just started to watch it. Like my wife, my daughter, who is a ballerina; it just sort of transcended everything," he explained. And I was like, 'This is really beautiful, and it's powerful.' And I thought, 'Oh, would it be so interesting? I would love to do something like that. Because I love sports.'"

“Joel Sherman had written, because there was no sports happening during the pandemic - Joel had written this series on the 1990 Yankees because he was a rookie beat reporter. And so I started to read this, that series of articles, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is like a really deep. I can deep dive into this 1990 season.’ And even though it was filled with crime and chaos and all this craziness, it actually spurred something beautiful, like the dynasty sort of rose from this," he added. "And I thought, 'What a great parallel between this story and the pandemic.' Like, we were all down, but we're all gonna try to come back and get back to where we were. So I thought, what a great parallel.”

Documentary series became a lifeline during the pandemic, and The Last Dance being a source of inspiration for D.J. makes absolute sense. Sports documentaries are popular with all audiences, as they focus on the stories of the athletes and the time, rather than statistics and the sport itself. It creates an accessibility not considered in the live sports arena. And the 1990 Yankees story is certainly one worth telling. It’s a story that’s likely been glazed over on purpose due to the controversies brought forth from contract disputes between players and owner. George Steinbrenner’s decisions contributed greatly to this terrible season, and his involvement with shady characters only added to the ugliness of 1990.

He shared, “The Yankees don't want to talk about 1990, and like, you know, there's a reason. Of course. There's a reason, you know, that a lot of people didn't want this story to be told.” According to D.J., there is beauty in that ugliness. “You might be damaged, but we're all damaged. And, if you can, use that damage in a way that sort of propels you and makes you stronger. And I think for a lot of these people that made them stronger,” adding, “I think the heart of it is all, no matter how bad it gets, you can recover. And I think that was, to me, sort of the theme of it all. Like you said, the phoenix rising from the ashes. And I think this is important, and it's important to kind of highlight some of the things that happened back then because I think it's the part of Yankee history that's been erased.”

Media Manipulation Was a Tool For the Players and the Team Owner In 1990

One of the major stories in the docuseries surrounds the team’s owner, George Steinbrenner. Steinbrenner owned The Yankees team from 1973 until he died in 2010. As an owner, he was heavily involved with the management of the team, which oftentimes hurts teams. This was the unfortunate case of the Yankees. In the early years of his ownership, they won two World Series titles, one in 1977 and 1978, before things began to go downhill for the team. The team was at an all-time low in 1990, and to add to that misery, two of the team’s best players were struggling to find a resolution in their contracts. This led to even more chaos, and both the players and Steinbrenner made use of the media to get their points across.

“The one nugget that really sucked me in was George Steinbrenner’s use of the reporters and the tabloids in a way. We have social media today; there was no Twitter or anything back then, but it was amazing to me how Steinbrenner, who sort of trained Donald Trump in a bizarre way, Trump looked up to Steinbrenner, used the media in New York in a way to get his message out, to use reporters,” D.J. shared.

He added: “I was really captivated by the fact that, in that day, the power of the beat reporter, whoever traveled with the team. [The beat reporter was] really a powerful person. Now, one tweet can get out to 25 million people, but back then the way to get your message out was in the local newspaper, right? So if [he’s] not happy with Don Mattingly, [Steinbrenner is] going to say something to Joel [Sherman] about Don Mattingly.”

And this works in reverse. Players like Don Mattingly and Dave Winfield were publicly critical of George during their contract negotiations, something that is heavily explored in Bronx Zoo ‘90.

There is one major difference between Steinbrenner and his protege: his ability to take a joke. While banned from any business related to the Yankees, he went on a publicity tour, using the media once again to help his image. He made fun of himself on shows like SNL and other events as much as possible to endear himself to the fans who called for his dismissal. And it worked, as he came back right as the new Yankees dynasty began to form.

The Heart of ‘Bronx Zoo ‘90: Crime, Chaos, and Baseball,’ Comes From an Unexpected Place

Another controversial and untold story surrounds Mel Hall, who played for the team from 1989 to 1992. Mel was an unpredictable person with a hot temper and a sense of entitlement that led him to engage in a lot of deviant behavior. The pinnacle of his deviant behavior was his penchant for teenage girls, which ultimately landed him in prison in 2007. But, in 1990, this behavior went, for the most part, unnoticed. Mel was in a relationship during his time on the Yankees, Chastity “Chaz” Easterly, who was only 15 years old when he made her become his girlfriend. His behavior was disgusting, but Chastity’s story became incredibly important, as she survived the relationship when she took an opportunity to run away from him.

The story of their relationship is shocking, but it’s ultimately a story of Chaz’s survival, rather than his depraved behavior. When asked about what the heart of the story is, he had two answers. His second answer after the story of the team itself, was Chastity’s story. “The second thing that was a discovery for me was Chaz Easterly, who was a victim of Mel Hall. When I contacted her and spoke to her, I saw how strong and amazing she was and what a great mother she is and how she sort of turned her life around,” he shared.

He added: “I thought that was a really positive story from something that was kind of ugly and not right. And this is a woman who kind of conquered that. So there was those, I guess those were the two elements that really, really jumped out at me.”

Chaz’s story of survival comes from insane circumstances, proving the sinister lengths Mel went through to isolate her. D.J. said, “Once she decided like kind of to speak out and it's interesting; so many times a victim doesn't realize that she's a victim until later," he noted.

"Until someone points it out to them or points it out to her and so it was really powerful. So, I think she's using her voice in a great way, but there is, and I felt with this whole series, there's this whole [story] you can make a whole documentary on who [Mel] was and how he came and how he came about. You can make a whole documentary," he added. Hopefully, there will be an opportunity to dive even deeper into the controversies in Bronx Zoo ‘90: Crime, Chaos, and Baseball, as this docuseries will leave many viewers wanting more.

Bronx Zoo ‘90: Crime, Chaos, and Baseball premieres on Thursday, May 16th, only on Peacock.

