DJ Envy (born Raashaun Casey) is more than just a key ingredient to the success of the popular morning radio show, The Breakfast Club. He hustled his way up from being a young DJ in New York selling mixtapes, to providing tunes at some of the hottest clubs around the cities and VIP events for big names in hip hop. But his career took off when he joined Charlemagne Tha God and Angela Yee every morning from 6 AM - 10 AM to dish on the latest in pop culture to listeners in the Tri-State area. Over a decade later, the show is still thriving, and Envy is busier than ever with hosting gigs, a best-selling relationship book he wrote with his wife, Gia, various business ventures in automotive, and up until recently, his real estate investments. For years now, he’s promoted buying, remodeling, and flipping houses with entrepreneur, Cesar Pina. Pina has appeared on the show to give tips on how to get started in the business, with he and Envy simultaneously doing nationwide seminars and online classes. While Envy has stated in the past that it’s made him richer, he’s now in hot water as it was recently revealed via a federal investigation that his fame helped Pina promote a Ponzi scheme. But it’s not the first major scandal Envy has been involved in.

Longtime fans will remember Envy nearly lost it all when Gia discovered he’d been unfaithful with reality star, Erica Mena. According to the Love & Hip Hop alum, Envy presented himself as a single man and showered her with lavish gifts. Gia on the other hand, was focused on life as a supportive and suburban housewife and stay-at-home mother. After threatening to take his own life, landing in a psychiatric hospital, and taking a hiatus from work, the longtime couple were able to work through their rough patch. But in the middle of the storm, Gia was approached to be a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The show threatened to expose their marital strife, and give Gia the independence necessary at the time to potentially exit her marriage.

DJ Envy and His Wife Turned Down ‘RHONJ’ to Avoid Having Their Drama on Display

Rolling Out Magazine first reported in August 2012 that Envy and Gia were approached about joining the Bravo reality series and were heavily considering it. RHONJ is known to focus on Italian-American families, so it seemed odd they’d want to cast an African-American family. However, Gia had been seen with cast members Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo, and Jacqueline Laurita hanging out in New Jersey. Envy would later reveal that they befriended Teresa via their children who were in sports together.

Just a month after reported negotiations for Envy and Gia began for RHONJ, Gia learned of his previous affair. “In the fall of 2012, Raashaun had done a photoshoot for a magazine and I was curious to see if any of the pictures were released online yet,” she said on an episode of OWN’s Behind Every Man. “I googled his name and the pictures didn’t pop up but a blog popped up. When I clicked on the blog, I saw a conversation and one of the girls said to the other girl ‘Well that’s why you’re with DJ Envy and his wife sits at home clueless.’” The comment was her first inkling that something was wrong and set off a domino effect of their marriage unraveling.

Simultaneously, they opted not to join the show. Envy would later tell actress LisaRaye McCoy on the radio show: “They wanted my wife…to be honest, one- we didn’t need the money,” he said. “Two, I’m not gonna let them dictate what’s going on in my house. We have a real Black family with things that go on, and you’re not gonna try to do fighting and try to create tension in my real household. Like, I got five kids. This is real! Nah, you’re not gonna do that. So we just decided to gracefully back out and say, ‘Nah, we’re good…’ We got enough going on, and I do believe in TMI. Some things are just too much information. And the way that reality TV is going on, you don’t even want your kids to watch it because you don’t want it to dictate or rotten their mindset in thinking this is cool – to be disloyal, dishonest…I’m too grown for that.”

Envy’s Real Estate Scandal Risks It All

While Envy and Gia bounced back stronger than ever after his philandering, his affiliation with Pina has him back in the headlines. Billboard Magazine reports Pina was arrested on October 18 on federal charges that he perpetrated “a multimillion-dollar Ponzi-like investment fraud scheme.” He reportedly schemed $40 million from investors under the guise they would receive a return on remodeled houses sold, when in actuality, Pina was using the investment money to pay off other investors he owed from the same deal or other properties. The investigation discovered Pina didn’t even own some of the properties he claimed to have owned.

Envy has denied any involvement. His lawyer claims he is also a victim whom Pina scammed out of $500k. Charges have not been brought against Envy, but he is listed as a celebrity promoter of the scams.

Good thing Envy and Gia didn’t join RHONJ and have the camera following the legal mess - much like Teresa and her bankruptcy fraud case. Still, having things play out publicly can’t be easy.