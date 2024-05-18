The Big Picture The transformation of Jamie Foxx's Django from captive to legend happens in a quick 10-minute span, showcasing his liberation and vengeance.

Quentin Tarantino condemns slavery through the film's portrayal of historical themes with dramatic Western elements.

The movie's final act reinforces its themes by expressing Django's freedom, condemning slavery, and denouncing the villains' moral sins.

The ending of Django Unchained serves as the most explicit moral statement of any Quentin Tarantino movie. Tackling very serious historical themes through the guise of a classic revenge fantasy, the ending combines it with the dramatic gestures of an old Hollywood Western, completing the transformation of Django (Jamie Foxx) into a figure of legend and liberation. After the death of Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) and nearly losing everything, our hero secures freedom in more than one sense and for others. In his uncompromising manner, Tarantino condemns slavery as a whole through the classic style of an old Western revenge fantasy, making the killings that Django commits feel entirely justified. Through his last execution of Stephen (Samuel L. Jackson) in his role as the overseer, Django serves to condemn slavery in all its forms, no matter who benefits from its prosperity and validates his philosophy of vengeance being the only real substitute in the absence of justice.

In Ten Minutes, Django Goes From Captive to Legend

The turnaround that Django personally experiences within the span of such a short period is a feat worthy of the legendary figure he becomes. Just when it looks like the bounty hunter duo has secured freedom for his wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington) without major violence, slave master Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio) attempts to make a final display of dominance through a handshake. Disgusted by his actions, Schultz violates his own rule about breaking character and kills Candie before being executed in turn, turning the dynamic entirely on its head. When Broomhilda is taken hostage, Django surrenders in exchange for her life and only avoids fatal castration due to the sadistic nature of his captors. Sent to be worked to death through an Australian mining company (with Tarantino himself playing an employee), he quickly escapes through deception and returns to Candyland. Instead of a mock gunfight like in the original script, he massacres every white person present, frees the few remaining slaves, and finally destroys the mansion with dynamite.

From his viewpoint atop the balcony of the foyer, Django is perceived by the overseers as a figure of dread and an inhuman force of nature who cannot be stopped. The confidence displayed through his mannerisms and costuming is also something we've never actually seen before, allowing Django to truly become liberated for the first time after playing the slave, valet, and mandingo expert for so long. Bringing the story full circle, he is also viewed by the slaves in the same way he once saw his mentor, as a mysterious figure who appears nearly without warning and secures them their freedom, defying the white savior trope in a very direct fashion. Rather than freeing them for his own financial gain, however, Django releases the other slaves simply because it is the right thing. Although Tarantino has long intended to continue his story through other mediums, ending it here feels more natural. As Stephen notes, Django might now be a fugitive of the law himself, but regardless of whatever happens next, he has already become a larger-than-life figure to those whose freedom he has secured.

For Better or Worse, ‘Django Unchained’ Condemns Slavery in the Most Tarantino Way Possible

The overwhelming presence of slavery throughout the film, even during scenes where the main focus is bounty hunting or quiet conversation, displays not only how culturally accepted it was, but how crucial it became to the society of the antebellum South. As Tarantino noted during the official press conference for the film, the institution is so important to the aristocracy that it seems eternal, with many in the era believing it would persist for decades or even centuries. Only in the final moments is this made explicit through Steven’s declaration that Candyland will endure Django's attempts to destroy it, even though we know with hindsight that it will be abolished in less than a decade. As a German man who is broken by witnessing the depravity of slavery, Schultz acts as a conduit for our own modern eyes, and the fact that a seasoned bounty hunter like himself is as deeply horrified as many viewers were is a damning indictment of the entire institution.

Throughout his films, Tarantino usually explores themes of vengeance, but it is given a uniquely human justification in the film. Inglourious Basterds offers no sympathy to those upholding and endorsing the horrific acts of Nazi Germany, and Django Unchained does the exact same thing with the slave trade. Although the two films cover different time periods, they both denounce those who profit from evil as having sacrificed their own humanity and forfeited their right to live due to their choices, with Calvin Candie himself being perhaps the best example. That being said, Tarantino does have a history of being excessive and, given its portrayal of such a raw and emotional subject, it remains no surprise to learn the film has been the subject of great controversy among Black audiences. In particular, Spike Lee was not a fan of the film, declaring that setting a Spaghetti Western in a real and painful historical time period for Black Americans undermines, rather than enhances, its purpose as a revenge story. Additionally, the fact no clear evidence exists to suggest that slave owners conducted mandingo fights deprives an already horrific scene of historical relevance and stands in sharp contrast to the Ku Klux Klan scene, which makes up for its lack of accuracy with memorable dark humor.

By Executing Stephen Last, Django Makes A Profound Social Statement

Just as the final act of Django’s story shows that achieving freedom for the individual slaves is not enough without dismantlement, the identity of his last victim also speaks volumes about the complexities of supremacies. Even though Calvin Candie is one of the most despicable characters in the history of cinema, he's initially presented as having an aura of charisma and charm worthy of a Southern aristocrat. Stephen, on the other hand, is immediately unlikable, an embodiment and function of the paternalistic notions of slavery endorsed by the ruling class and disrupting Schultz's plan by alerting Candie. Perhaps the most chilling thing about Stephen is that he reflects a very real tendency for certain people under the thumb of supremacy to enforce the corrupt aims of the institution that binds them in order to preserve what little favors the hierarchy has granted them. It's something we see every day in modern power dynamics and something that makes him so despised by Django in the first place and one of the many great villains Tarantino has written. Although he is not more evil than Candie and his most heinous actions were toned down, he still represents a uniquely chilling villain, one co-opted into aiding the enslavement of himself and his own people even as the institution literally explodes around him in his final moments.T

In its final act, Django Unchained goes out of its way to reinforce the themes that make it so great. Even more than the individual killings, Django secures his freedom through the preservation and expression of his own identity in an institution designed to strip it from him. Through its social commentary and his own personal flavor, Tarantino openly condemns the moral sins of not only its villains but the very real and inhuman society they embody in history, even if it embraces violence and comes at the expense of historical accuracy. Finally, the story makes sure to condemn the institution of slavery in all its forms and across racial lines, displaying how evil is not confined to skin color, just like all aspects of humanity. In sharp contrast to the villains, who die from the classic case of vigilante justice, our main hero earns his freedom in more ways than one. As such, it remains fitting that the final shot features Django and his wife in the traditional Western ending, riding off into the sunset and then into legend.

