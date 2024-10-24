Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio are two of the greatest actors of their generations, and more than 10 years ago they teamed up with an iconic director for one of the best westerns of the last 20 years. Foxx and DiCaprio star alongside Christopher Waltz and Kerry Washington in Django Unchained, which has jumped into the top 10 on Paramount+, currently sitting in the #7 spot behind Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick and ahead of John Krasinski's IF. Django Unchained follows a freed slave who sets out with a German bounty hunter to rescue his wife from a plantation in Mississippi. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Walton Goggins and currently sits at an 87% score from critics and a 92% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Django Unchained was written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, who has only directed two movies in the 12+ years since its release: The Hateful Eight in 2015 and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood in 2019. Tarantino first popped as a director in the early 90s when he helmed Reservoir Dogs, the heist thriller starring Tim Roth and Steve Buscemi, and he followed that up with arguably his most notable work to date, Pulp Fiction, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta. Tarantino won the Oscar for Best Writing for his work on Pulp Fiction, and the film was also nominated in six other categories, including Travolta, Jackson, and Uma Thurman, all for their respective performances. Tarantino also further exploded in popularity when he reunited with Thurman for Kill Bill: Volumes 1 and 2, which are each available to stream on Moviesphere, Lionsgate's streaming extension through Prime Video.

What Has Jamie Foxx Been in Recently?

Foxx recently starring alongside Tommy Lee Jones in The Burial, the legal drama that's streaming on Prime Video, and he also toplined They Cloned Tyrone opposite John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Just a few years ago he reprised his role as Electro from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movies in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU film which earned more than $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office. Fox will next star alongside Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in Tin Soldier from director Brad Furman.

