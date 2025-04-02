Multihyphenate Joe Keery has another hit on his hands. On Wednesday, April 2, the actor and singer — who performs under the moniker Djo — released a new single, “Potion,” from his upcoming album The Crux.

On “Potion,” Djo croons over a simple guitar and percussive track. Between music, film, and television, Djo leads a busy life. But at the end of the day, he craves a simple kind of love — something to look forward to when he comes home. “I'll try for all of my life / / Just to find someone who leavеs on the light for me / Leavеs on the light for me,” Djo sings in a romantic falsetto on the song’s chorus.

The song is one of Djo’s most personal tracks to date. Not only is he front-and-center with his vocals, but he is also at the helm of the song’s instrumentation. He displays his talents as he plays acoustic and electric guitar, bass, drums, percussion, and Mellotron.

According to Djo, the song is crafted to evoke the cozy feeling of a familiar yet exciting kind of love. “’Potion’ is like your favorite pair of blue jeans,” said Djo in a statement. “I’d been working on Travis picking when I wrote this song, so it’s kind of like if Harry Nilsson and Lindsey Buckingham had a baby.”

Djo Has A Big Year Ahead Of Him

Djo is just days away from dropping his sophomore album, The Crux. The album comes almost three years after her released his debut album, Decide, which spawned the viral hit “End of Beginning.” On Thursday, April 3, Djo will kick off his Back to You Tour which will run through July. According to a press release, The Crux “begins as a meditation on the dissolution of a relationship winds its way back to self-resilience, and a celebration and recognition of the importance of nurturing community. These themes are reflected in both his lyrics and in the collaborative spirit of the music, with contributions from his family and lifelong friends lending the album a warm energy mirroring the bonds at the record’s core.”

In addition to new music, Djo will also make a return to the screen in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. In a February interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Djo shared that ending Stranger Things triggered a whirlwind of emotions. “We sort of got to that last day, and it was like everything really hit on that last day of shooting,” he said. “And then I stuck around and watched the other cast members wrap. It was just emotional and great, you know? Those people are family for life for me.”

But while fans wait for Stranger Things, they can look forward to hearing The Crux, which arrives on Friday, April 4 via AWAL.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY