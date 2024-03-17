The Big Picture DMZ is a TV miniseries based on a comic and features a mother's search in a war-torn Manhattan.

The show receives praise for performances & cinematography, but lacks political commentary & leaves much unresolved.

DMZ leaves viewers wanting more, but due to poor promotion & mixed reviews, it likely won't continue past the initial miniseries.

When we think about DC Comics TV shows, our mind quickly takes us to CW or CW-adjacent projects, such as Smallville, Arrow, and Gotham. If we're lucky, our memories will conjure up scenes from animated classics like 1992's Batman: The Animated Series or 1999's Batman Beyond. But if there's something that we have to remember, it is that our minds can sometimes play tricks on us. In reality, DC's television portfolio isn't limited to spandex-filled young adult hits and '90s cartoons. Things can get a lot more interesting, especially when we start to take into consideration the publishing house's imprints, such as Vertigo and WildStorm. In 2022, a miniseries derived from one of the publisher's titles made its way to TV and streaming and barely made a dent in our collective consciousness. Do you remember DMZ?

What Is HBO's 'DMZ' About?

Based on the comic book series of the same name written by Brian Wood, and illustrated by Wood and Riccardo Burchielli, Max's DMZ had everything to be a hit, starting with a big name as its main star. Straight out of The Book of Boba Fett, where she solidified herself as the face of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, Rosario Dawson leads the show as Alma Ortega, a woman venturing into a zone of conflict to find her son. The premise is enticing: a power struggle in the middle of a demilitarized zone located between two warring countries that used to be the United States. The show's creator is Roberto Patino, who also has his name attached to projects such as Westworld and Sons of Anarchy. The directors behind the show's four episodes were none other than Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Spike Lee's former cinematographer Ernest R. Dickerson (Do the Right Thing), whose TV directing credits include House of Cards and The Walking Dead.

With so much going on for it, DMZ had everything to be an intriguing, well-crafted, and beautifully acted commentary on the state of American politics. While it does manage to achieve some of these things, it fails in many others, and, in the end, it becomes little more than an ideological mess without much to say. Its problems quickly stood out to critics and viewers alike, and the series came and went with few people even paying attention to its existence. But is this treatment fair?

HBO's 'DMZ' Deserved More Episodes

With a total runtime just about an hour longer than Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and thirty minutes shorter than Denis Villeneuve's Dune duology, DMZ feels like the first four episodes of an ongoing series. And the way its plot wraps up does nothing to counter this impression. Here's how it all starts: working as a medic at the border of what remains of the United States of America, Alma Ortega, a.k.a. Zee (Dawson), makes her way into Manhattan to look for her lost son. The island has been turned into a demilitarized zone, or DMZ, separating the US from its now sworn enemy, the Free States of America. Zee has been all over both countries looking for her precious Christian (Bryan Gael Guzman) to no avail. All that's left for her to do is to try her luck in this no man's land.

A series of complications, however, stand between Zee and her boy. For starters, the DMZ is at a war of its own between two rivaling gangs, led by Zee's ex Parco Delgado (Benjamin Bratt) and her former co-worker Wilson Lin (Hoon Lee). Then there's the fact that sweet young Christian isn't that sweet or young anymore: at Parco's hands, he has become a ruthless killer that now goes by the name of Skel (Freddy Miyares). Trying to rid her son of his father's nefarious influence, Zee becomes a key figure in an election that will determine who will rule the DMZ. At the end of the story, she takes control of Manhattan and manages to guarantee at least a few more seconds of peace before either the USA or the FSA come barging in.

'DMZ's Ending Leaves Much To Be Desired

It's an ending that makes it feel like everything is just beginning. Okay, so Zee has taken over, now what? It seems as though we're about to see the unfolding of events ranging from what her reign of the DMZ will look like to how that will impact the war between the USA and the FSA. The final scene, in which Zee stands in front of a crowd, looking defiantly at the opponents that might come, is perfect for wrapping up the first season of a show, indicating the rise of a new power figure that will shake everything up by the time Season 2 drops. Alas, this is the end for good. As far as we know, we will never get any new episodes of DMZ.

Critics were quick to pick up on this issue. At Rotten Tomatoes, where the series has a score of merely 52%, you can find snippets of reviews, positive and negative, claiming that DMZ feels like a stretched pilot or that it makes the case for an ongoing series. And it's not just the end of Zee's story that evokes these sensations. Parco and Skel's resolutions at different sides of the border also beg for a continuation of the plot in which we can see what happens to them as their circumstances change.

In this sense, then, it is a pity that DMZ was wrapped up in just four episodes and that it was so poorly promoted by the service formerly known as HBO Max, and that it flew completely under the radar. After all, it isn't unheard of for TV shows to start as miniseries just to then find a devoted audience and get renewed for a few seasons more. (Just ask HBO's own The White Lotus.) But, unfortunately, with little to no fans raving about what you have to offer, an ongoing series can be a tough sell for a miniseries.

DMZ didn't even have its comic book fanbase to count on. After all, the series' plot is a lot different from the one created by Wood. In the comics, the focus of the story is on reporter Matty Roth as he faces many crises in the DMZ. A character equivalent to Dawson's Zee exists in the comics, but she's a medic that has a somewhat complicated relationship with Roth, and not a mother looking for a missing son. And instead of crossing the border into the DMZ, she's there from the get-go.

'DMZ' Has Great Performances, But Few Stakes

Another big difference between the comics and the Max miniseries is the time period in which they came out, and, thus, the context in which the story takes place. Wood's DMZ was released in 2005 and is a commentary on the sense of paranoia that pervaded the US in the years that followed 9/11, as well as on the War on Terror. Patino's DMZ looks like it's going to be about the many "us vs. them" divisions of the United States, but it doesn't actually have the guts to say anything relevant. Or maybe it's just not interested in making a point.

The show is too politically confused and confusing, failing even at establishing the basic difference in politics between the USA and the FSA beyond a concern with centralized power. And since the gang war between Delgado's and Lin's men is nothing if not a mirror of the conflict beyond Manhattan's borders, it's hard to understand what each of the gang leaders stand for. This results in a story in which the larger stakes are practically impossible to identify. Sure, we know that Zee wants to free her son from Delgado, and we care whether or not she'll make it. As for the political struggle on the island, it doesn't really matter.

'DMZ' Has Untapped Potential

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's kind of sad that DMZ has so little to say when we look at how beautifully acted and expertly shot it is. Both DuVernay and Dickerson deliver gorgeous episodes with images that are true feasts for the eyes, even if they do sometimes make war-torn Manhattan look like little more than a hipster block party. Dawson is at the top of her game, looking as fierce as ever in the role of a mother trying to protect her son, and Miyares is equally great as a child unsure of which one of his parents actually has his best interest at heart. Most of the time, the text demands stoicism from him, but it's not hard to read Skel's true emotions underneath his hardened facade. When we put all of these elements together, the conclusion we inevitably come to is that DMZ is a show with a lot of potential. The show definitely doesn't deserve to be forgotten as it has been. However, it will probably remain lost in the wilderness that is the Max catalog.

DMZ is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

