HBO Max has dropped the release date — and the first trailer — for their upcoming limited series DMZ. The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name and stars Dopesick’s Rosario Dawson. DMZ will hit the streaming service later this month.

DMZ, whose source material was created by writer Brian Wood and artist Riccardo Burchielli, takes place in the near future in a version of the United States that has been torn apart by a second civil war. The series follows a medic (Dawson) who must sneak into Manhattan, which has been turned into a demilitarized zone, to reunite with her son after the two were separated when the city was evacuated.

In the trailer, we see Manhattan in ruins. A city full of crumbling buildings, overgrown with plant life. We also see the lengths Dawson’s character is willing to go through to find her son. She will have to sneak into the city and dodge gunfire and warring factions on the inside. Another obstacle in her path is a powerful gang leader, played by Benjamin Bratt (Law & Order), who rules through fear — he rose to power when the city became a demilitarized zone and chaos erupted. The city is full of violence and danger around every corner, but Dawson’s character is ready to fight through it all.

Alongside Dawson and Bratt, DMZ stars Hoon Lee (See), Freddy Miyares (The L Word: Generation Q), Jordan Preston Carter (The Haves and the Have Nots), and Venus Ariel (NCIS: New Orleans). The series will also include guest stars Rutina Wesley, Nora Dunn, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Mamie Gummer, Agam Darshi, Juani Feliz, and Henry G. Sanders.

DMZ is a four-episode limited series from executive producer Ava DuVernay. DuVernay’s other credits include the Academy Award-nominated documentary 13th, the Academy Award-winning Selma, and the Emmy-winning limited series When They See Us. As well as serving as an executive producer on the series, DuVernay has also directed the first episode. The other three were directed by Ernest R. Dickerson, who has served as the director on episodes of such shows as The Walking Dead, Dexter, and Raised By Wolves. DMZ was adapted for television by Roberto Patino, whose other writing credits include Westworld and Sons of Anarchy. Patino also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Paul Garnes, with Carly Wray serving as a co-executive producer.

You can stream all four episodes of DMZ on March 17. Watch the trailer and check out the poster down below.

