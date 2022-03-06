So, you’ve just finished the fantastically funny and exciting The Legend of Vox Machina and are looking to try out Dungeons and Dragons for yourself. Or maybe you’ve got friends who have been asking you to join their campaign, and you’ve finally decided to give it a go. Maybe you just picked up the handbook and thought the game looked rad, then found a little group to go on a big adventure with. Whatever has helped you find your way to Dungeons and Dragons, you now have a pretty daunting task in front of you: creating a character.

Character creation is one of the most fun parts of games like Dungeons and Dragons. You can be whoever you want to be, from your appearance down to your abilities and fighting style. It’s all about creativity! And that can be incredibly nerve-wracking, sometimes. Take a deep breath and take a look at these five things to keep in mind when building your first (or your hundredth!) character. Don’t worry; you’ve got this!

Ask Yourself the Important Questions

Who is your character? What do they want? Why do they want it? What kind of hero are they?

These are the kind of questions you always want to ask yourself when creating a character. Knowing your character’s personality, backstory, and motivations is essential to any campaign you play; after all, players keep things moving forward! If you know your character inside and out, not only will it make the game smoother for you, but it will also make it more immersive and fun for everyone at your table. However, it’s also okay if you can’t answer some of them right away. As you play, you’ll get more and more comfortable in your role and be able to figure it out. It’s all about learning as you go, so jot things down as they come to you and just keep the big questions in mind!

Let Yourself Be Inspired

Inspiration is all around you. Hear a banging Linkin Park song that makes you think of a cool character backstory? Read a poem that gives you a vision of a new character? See a cool character in a movie that makes you want to try something similar with your own character? Use it! It’s okay to pull inspiration from movies, music, books, and any other kind of media you can think of. Some people get nervous doing this, but it’s important to remember that like all forms of art, inspiration always comes from somewhere, and you mold it to fit you. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to make the idea your own; take note of your thoughts, and keep them in your back pocket for use. They’ll be really useful for your first (and second, and fiftieth) character.

The Handbook Isn’t Set in Stone

I know, I know. You’ve been studying The Player’s Handbook hard, and you’re very proud. And that’s great! It gives you an idea of the basics of the game and provides a few ideas to use. However… It’s not the end all, be all. Not in the slightest.

The lore provided for each race and class isn’t what you have to go with for your character. Your orcs don’t have to be evil or brutal, your elves don’t have to be dignified and live in a forest or a beautiful spring, and your dwarves don’t have to be miners and blacksmiths. You don’t have to follow the names the handbook provides for each race, or the suggested classes. Make orc bards and elf barbarians or any other combination you can think of! Most importantly, you don’t have to use the alignment chart. At all. It can feel a little restrictive to only do lawful good or chaotic evil things, especially since those definitions fluctuate from group to group and person to person. Just let yourself play the way you think your character would.

Of course, if you want to follow the handbook (even the alignment chart, you brave soul) that’s okay, too. It all depends on how you and your table prefer to play.

Getting Caught Up in the Little Stuff is a Good Thing

You’re probably used to hearing this phrase: “don’t sweat the small stuff.” In character building, it’s quite the opposite; you can’t focus on the little things enough. This can involve small physical features - maybe your character has freckles or a chipped tooth or tons of piercings - or it can be little personality traits, like their favorite food, the things that excite or annoy them, or their most beloved animal. This kind of information may seem unimportant and trivial, but these are the attributes that make a character feel real. They add to your character’s personality, and can help them relate better to the other player characters. Plus, this is where a lot of the fun and creativity of building characters is found; you can be as serious or silly as you please when coming up with these traits, so don’t be afraid to mull over these small things.

Get Creative!

This has been covered in every other point, but it deserves a spot of its own on any list of character-building tips. At the end of the day, Dungeons and Dragons is about having fun and letting your imagination run wild. No two tables play the same game, and no two people play the same character. You have complete control over any character you create, so let yourself make them look however you want! Give your characters wild hair and glowing eyes and have them dress however you see fit, whether that’s traditional adventuring clothes or avant-garde fashion. Make their backstories as intense or frivolous as you desire. Play around with class builds and figure out how you really want to play. After all, this hopefully won’t be the last character you make; you’ll have plenty of chances to keep creating and trying out new things, but the one thing that will never change is that the only limitation you have is your own imagination.

