The Dungeons & Dragons documentary promises to be a definitive look at the game that has long since taken its place in popular culture. With the behind-the-scenes picture posted on Instagram on October 31, it looks like production of the documentary is finally underway. Kyle Newman posted the picture on his Instagram with the caption, "DAY ONE! Production just kicked off on our #dnddocumentary about the storied 50-year history of the world's greatest game. My fifth feature! Co-directing this one with the great @joemanganiello #dnd #dnd5e #rpg #dungeonsanddragons"

The Dungeons & Dragons documentary is set to coincide with the game's 50th anniversary in 2024. It will use over 400 hours of archived Dungeons & Dragons footage dating back to the game's creation in 1974. The film will include interviews with celebrity fans such as Vince Vaughn, Tom Morello (guitarist for the band Rage Against the Machine), and Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. Writer and actor Joe Manganiello will direct the documentary with Newman, while Nick Manganiello, Anthony Savini, and Cecily Tyler will produce.

Joe Manganiello, an official ambassador for the game, is "proud and excited to get back behind the camera for another documentary." He also added that he "lived through the rise and fall and rise again of this legacy brand" and that it means so much to him and serves "as the fountainhead of creativity for an entire generation of writers, artists and creative minds, influencing so much of our culture."

RELATED: 'Dungeons & Dragons' Documentary In the Works With Joe Manganiello and Kyle Newman Directing

Dungeons & Dragons is a tabletop roleplaying game known for its fantasy setting. Players use humans, elves, orcs, and many other creatures in quests for treasure, forming friendships and encountering monsters and other beings along the way. The players are seated around a table, with one player taking the role of the Dungeon Master, or D.M. Each player chooses a character and works as part of a team (known as a party of adventurers) while using logic, basic math, and imagination to direct their characters' actions and interactions with the other characters in the game. An adventure game takes place over a series of meetings, and a campaign takes place over several sessions. The results of a character's choices and the game's story is determined by the D.M.'s interpretation of the game's rules.

The documentary does not have an exact release date yet but stay tuned to Collider for further details. See the behind-the-scenes photo below:

While there's no trailer yet for Newman and Manganiello's documentary, you can check out our interview with the cast of the upcoming D&D movie, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves down below.