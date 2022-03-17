Every Dungeons & Dragons player knows that a good adventure must have its fair share of thrills, surprises, and good laughs. And according to star Chris Pine, that’s exactly what we are getting in Paramount’s upcoming film adaptation of the beloved RPG franchise. During an exclusive interview for All the Old Knives with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Pine talked about what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated film, revealing the unexpected influences that directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are using in their take on the franchise.

Starring top-class Hollywood adventurers such as Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page, the new Dungeons & Dragons film is sparing no expense to bring the beloved RPG franchise back to the big screen. As it should, since the Dungeons & Dragons adaptation starring Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans, and Thora Birch was a complete flop, despised by critics, the audience, and players alike. When asked if he could give some more details about the new adaptation, Pine did his best to keep the movie’s plot a secret. The star, however, revealed some exciting details about the film’s tone. In Pine’s words:

“Oh man. Well, what I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs. The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of Holy Grail; it's somewhere in that ballpark. It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there. My character, he's the ultimate party planner. I think it's going to be really good. I mean, who fucking knows, but I think we got a good shot and John and John are killer guys. They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it. And that's all you can ask for.”

It makes sense for the new Dungeons & Dragons to be inspired by The Goonies. The tabletop RPG was first published in 1974 but had its biggest boom in the 1980s. So it’s no wonder productions set in that decade, such as Stranger Things, tend to use the game to reproduce the period’s trends correctly. It’s also somewhat expected that the new film has drawn some inspiration from Game of Thrones, as the dragons are the true A-listers of the cast. Besides that, a good Dungeons & Dragons campaign always features distant kingdoms, wars, betrayals, and everything in between.

Now, the reference to Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a little surprising. Even though the British comedy group’s film is a classic medieval adventure, Holy Grail is also a collection of sketches using the absurdity of King Arthur’s journey to make the audience laugh. We were not expecting the new Dungeons & Dragons film to be a comedy. However, if you want to make jokes, you can’t go wrong by mimicking Monty Python. Finally, there’s the Princess Bride inspiration. And that one is wacky! We are unsure how the Dungeons & Dragons film will mix romantic comedy, family-friendly adventure, and epic war drama. But we are indeed intrigued to see the result of this bold multiclass project.

Dungeons & Dragons is set to premiere on March 3, 2023. Check out Pine’s interview in the player above.

