The Big Picture Aabria Iyengar, game master for Dimension 20, praises the heroes of the labor movement and shares support for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Iyengar shares her delight in being able to participate in the DND day event and show solidarity for fair wages and workplace protections in the entertainment industry.

The event, which saw support from both striking guilds and the DND community, served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and a reminder of the importance of continuing the fight for workers' rights.

Ahead of Dimension 20's new Dungeons and Dragons campaign, Burrow's End, I sat down with game master Aabria Iyengar to discuss the new season and dig deep into some of the story elements that fans can look forward to this season. During our conversation about fantasy and role-playing, Iyengar took a moment to share praise for the heroes of the ongoing labor movement. We discussed the DND day held back in August in support of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which saw many Dimension 20 regulars and DND fans alike hitting the picket lines to support the hardworking creatives that bring our favorite movies and television shows to life.

A member of SAG-AFTRA herself, Iyengar was delighted to be able to participate in the event and share her support for both strikes. "It was really fun because I wasn't originally going to be in town for it," said Iyengar. "I remember seeing everything as it was spinning up and I was like, 'Oh, I feel so bad. I'm not gonna be able to be there and be a part of this thing that's such a perfect intersection of the thing I care about that's real and vital and important in the world.'" Iyengar and thousands of others have been picketing for fair wages and workplace protections in the entertainment industry since early May.

Thankfully, the timing worked out, allowing Iyengar to participate in the event which saw a huge swell of support and solidarity between the striking guilds and the DND community, which happen to overlap quite a bit. "It just felt like it was such a raw, fun, wonderful day of meeting a bunch of people who are also in support, meeting other people that you're like, 'Oh, you're also a guild member,' and like this fun thing that we do," Iyengar told Collider. "There were a couple of fans it rocked up that were like, 'I don't have a dog in this fight, but I am supportive and it's nice to be out and give solidarity and show solidarity.'"

Guild Solidarity Can Slay Any Monster

Iyengar of course had high praise for her fellow Dimension 20 game master Brennan Lee Mulligan, who ran a mini-campaign on the picket lines, rallying tons of support for the striking workers and bolstering resolve for folks who, at the time, had been in this fight for over 100 days. "We've got Brennan coming in and running the craziest, dopest game where we have piles of people representing different classes and being able to tie everything down to the base story we tell in DND, in this high fantasy setting." She went on to note how the event served as a moving mirror to what the striking workers have been fighting for with "a group of people coming into their power, knowing what the stakes of the world are, and being the heroes the world deserves." Iyengar continued:

"[It] felt like such a nice parallel to like, 'We're out here. It's been over 100 days. We know what needs to happen. Continuing this fight is what is good and healthy and supportive and will keep us alive and keep our art alive. We feel the support, now let's have a moment where we can treat the high complexity situation as a monster to be slayed, and let's do it and use that to bolster our resolve.' It was so beautiful and so fun, and just deeply funny and silly, too, that it was a joy and an honor to be a part of even though I was, for the most part, just sort of watching and heckling my friends from the side. If I appear anywhere in anyone's video, it's mostly just being kind of near Brennan yelling questions about how hot the monsters were, as is my right."

The WGA recently landed a historic deal, making great strides for writers' rights, compensation, and protections against AI. The SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing as actors continue to hold strong for similar workplace improvements, protections, and fair pay.

The first episode of the new season of Dimension 20 featuring a brand-new campaign from Iyengar is available now on Dropout. Stay tuned at Collider for our full conversation covering the exciting world of Burrow's End.