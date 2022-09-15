Admittedly, it’s a little strange seeing Sophie Turner in a role that isn’t Sansa Stark, and it’s even weirder to see her portray a bad guy, but she’s completely nailing the job in a clip for Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy, Do Revenge. The snippet sees Turner’s character, Erica, insisting that she doesn’t “even do cocaine” as she gets hauled off, presumably to rehab, while her peers look on in judgment. One of those fellow students is Camila Mendes’ Drea, who seems to have set up Erica in, well, an act of revenge.

As the title suggests, the film will center around a vengeance plot carried out by Drea and her new pal, Eleanor (Maya Hawke). For Drea, high school has turned into hell after a topless photo sent to her boyfriend, Max (Austin Abrams), has begun to circulate the halls. Meanwhile, new girl Eleanor is finding her reputation to already be tarnished after she’s accused of forcing a kiss on classmate, Carissa (Ava Capri). Bullied continuously by the other students, the two girls hatch a plan that sees each of them carrying out acts of revenge against their tormentors.

With the movie taking Netflix by storm tomorrow, today’s final day of promotional material has been a bountiful one. Along with the clip, which you can find below, Netflix’s Twitter account also released a trio of pictures featuring the school’s Headmaster portrayed by none other but Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Things are coming full circle for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress who not only saw her titular character stepping into the role of a guidance counselor during the show’s final season, but also starred as a prep school student in Roger Kumble’s 1999 lust filled classic, Cruel Intentions.

Along with Turner, both Hawke and Mendes have become synonymous with their hit series, Stranger Things and Riverdale, respectively. With Mendes’ time as the savvy Veronica Lodge coming to an end after the curtain closes on Riverdale with its upcoming seventh season, we’re looking forward to seeing the actress in other projects. Along with Do Revenge, she’ll also soon star in, as well as executive produce, Gulfstream Pictures’ rom-com Upgraded.

As for Hawke, she’s coming off an incredibly successful run with Stranger Things Season 4 now in the books. Along with gearing up to appear in the show’s fifth and final season, Hawke has begun to dig into her music career, recently releasing an “X-rated” music video for her single, “Thérèse”. As for Turner, she’s most recently been spotted on HBO Max’s miniseries, The Staircase, which served as a dramatized, scripted telling of the suspicious death of Kathleen Peterson.

Check out the Turner led clip below and tune into Netflix tomorrow, September 16 for the premiere of Do Revenge.