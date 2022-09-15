A new batch of photos released to the Twitter page of Netflix and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s Do Revenge yesterday revealed Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return to the world of film after having not appeared in a feature since Emily Young’s 2009 psychological drama, Veronika Decides to Die. And boy, are we happy to see her!

Slated to join the production in the role of the Headmaster, the white blazer and cream-colored pants Gellar is rocking are reminding us of the year 2002. Why 2002? Well, for those of you who are up on your Buffy the Vampire Slayer history, during the show’s seventh and final season (which aired in 2002) Gellar’s titular character returned to her alma mater — Sunnydale High — to join the faculty as the guidance counselor. So, we’re thinking the transition into Do Revenge’s high school head wasn’t too challenging for the star.

Bringing it back to the photos, we’re treated to two action shots and one behind-the-scenes look. The first two reveal Gellar’s Headmaster character poised and ready to lay down the law in her office. Solo in one, the other puts her across from her co-star Camila Mendes (Riverdale). Presumably coming to the school’s head for help or advice, the two are engaged in a serious conversation. The final image gives us a look into the production with a preciously smiling Gellar conversing, or taking notes, from the film’s director, Robinson.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Rodrigo Santoro Joins 'Wolf Pack' Opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar

In Do Revenge, Mendes and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) star as Drea and Eleanor, respectively. Both teens are having a tough time at school when Drea finds a topless video of herself, meant only to be seen by the eyes of her boyfriend Max (Austin Abrams), making its way around the halls. Meanwhile, new-to-the-school Eleanor is struggling after a rumor begins to circulate that she held down fellow classmate Carrissa (Ava Capri) and tried to kiss her. Having no one else to turn to, the two girls team up to bring down their bullies.

Co-penned by Celeste Ballard and Robinson — the latter of whom has most recently held writing credits on Marvel’s summer blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder — the dark comedy is a take on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train. Robinson, Anthony Bregman, and Peter Cron produce alongside Likely Story.

As for Gellar, 2022 is proving to be a big year for the actress’ return to both feature and television roles. Along with Do Revenge, she’s also holding down a surprise role in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III. A huge piece of news and excitement hit San Diego Comic-Con’s Teen Wolf: The Movie panel back in late July when it was announced that Gellar would be joining the Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack, as serious and driven arson investigator, Kristin Ramsey. She’ll also sit on the project’s executive production team.

Since the days of her leading role on BtVS, Gellar has joined several television productions in smaller parts, with the exceptions being her leading roles on the short-lived CW series, Ringer, and CBS’ The Crazy Ones. Most recently, she voiced Teela in the Smith-produced Netflix animated series, Masters of the Universe.

Do Revenge lands on Netflix tomorrow, September 16. You can check out the photos below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix