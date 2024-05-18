The Big Picture Some films are too traumatizing or have plot twists that make them impossible to rewatch.

Do Revenge is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's revenge movie Strangers on a Train.

The movie challenges perceptions of characters, making viewers question the true intentions of each.

Whether it's because you're in the mood for something familiar or because you need a refresher for some reason or another, doing rewatches can often feel pretty good. However, there is a long list of movies out there that you can really only watch once. Sometimes, the film in question is just too damn traumatizing for anyone to subject themselves to it a second time. Other times, though, it's a shifty plot twist that does the trick, recontextualizing the whole thing to a point where you can never see it again with the same eyes.

This is usually the case with thrillers and horror movies that rely heavily on plot twists. Let's face it, it's a lot easier to watch Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back knowing that Darth Vader (David Prowse and James Earl Jones) is Luke's (Mark Hamill) father than it is to watch The Sixth Sense knowing that Bruce Willis has been dead all along. However, all kinds of movies can be impacted by the irreversible plot twist. In recent years, Netflix's Do Revenge, starring Stranger Things' Maya Hawke and Riverdale's Camila Mendes, is a perfect example of a movie with a twist that completely alters how you see the characters going forward.

What Is Netflix's 'Do Revenge' About?

Okay, to be fair, Do Revenge does have a thriller-y quality to it. After all, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's deeply stylized film is loosely inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train, as well as by the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name that serves as the basis for the 1951 movie. In it, two men who meet aboard a train make a pact to murder someone for the other. The goal is to achieve the perfect revenge, making it impossible for anyone to track the crime back to the real interested party. Robinson takes this convoluted plot and puts it in a fancy high school scenario, in which two girls who have just recently met team up to get back at those that have wronged them. However, there is a not-so-small twist to this plot – a twist that changes everything, from how we perceive the characters to the story as a whole.

Like most good twists, Do Revenge's sudden turn of events isn't predictable from the start, though you can probably notice that there is something off about the way the story has been developing if you've seen enough teen films. At first, it all looks like it's going to play out as a pretty straightforward comedy, albeit with a dark twist. A scholarship girl that managed to turn herself into the queen of the exclusive Rosehill Country Day High School, Drea (Camila Mendes) has her life turned completely upside down when her boyfriend, Max (Austin Abrams), leaks an intimate video she had recorded at his request.

Now, we've all seen it before: instead of owning up to his crime, Max pretends that he had nothing to do with what happened, and claims to have been hacked. Utterly pissed, Drea punches him in front of the entire school, which leads to her academic future being on the line. When she comes back to school the following year, all of her friends have taken Max's side, and her former best friend Tara (Alisha Boe) is even dating the jerk. And, to add insult to injury, Max has been playing the victim-turned-hero by putting together school clubs devoted to turning men into better feminist allies.

Maya Hawke's Eleanor Becomes Drea's Unlikely Ally

Drea is, of course, rightfully angry, but she doesn't do anything about it until she crosses paths with Eleanor (Maya Hawke). A recent transfer that Drea actually meets in tennis camp before the beginning of the school year, Eleanor has her own vendetta against another Rosehill student: Carissa, a girl that not only outed her during summer camp when they were 13, but also made up a rumor about Eleanor forcefully trying to kiss her. And, so, Drea and Eleanor make a pact to help each other enact revenge (or do revenge, in the film's lingo) on their foes. Taking down Carissa proves to be easy enough, as, being the boss at the school farm, she has been planting some pretty illegal plants and mushrooms in a locked up greenhouse. However, in order to wreak havoc on Drea's former friend group, Eleanor has to undergo a makeover and infiltrate them.

It all plays out pretty neatly and predictably. Eleanor and Drea try and fail to get back at Max by exposing him as the scum that he is. Drea gets more and more obsessed with her revenge plan, and Eleanor comes to realize that the fake friends that she has been forced to make might actually like her a little bit. This right here is where things get ugly. Upon discovering that Eleanor is having a birthday party with Tara, Max, and the others that she has not been made privy to, Drea decides that it is time to cut ties with her new friend. But in order to figure out how to drag Eleanor's name through the mud, she decides to pay a visit to the girl whose life she helped destroy: Carissa, who is now sitting tight in an elite rehab facility.

What Carissa tells Drea changes the whole game. It turns out that it wasn't Carissa who outed Eleanor back in summer camp, but Drea herself. What's worse, Drea doesn't even remember doing this, to the point where she didn't even call Eleanor out when she told her that Carissa was the one that did it. After that, we are treated to a montage of Eleanor being depressed for years and then finally finding out what happened to the girl that once turned her into a tween sex predator. It turns out that all of Eleanor's moves, from running into Drea at tennis camp to enrolling in Rosehill, have been carefully planned. She even helped spread Drea's video in order to make her more vulnerable to her own advances. Sure, she plans on wrecking the lives of Max and Tara's game, alright, but she also plans on dragging Eleanor down with them.

'Do Revenge's Plot Twist Puts a Whole New Spin on the Movie

From then on, Do Revenge stops being a movie about revenge and starts being all about forgiveness. Well, okay, revenge still has an important part to play in the plot, and Drea and Eleanor do manage to make Max pay for leaking the video. Still, the focus of the film shifts to Drea finally owning up to her mistakes and apologizing to Eleanor, who, in turn, gets to decide whether she will forgive her and accept her as a friend or turn her back on her forever. Realizing that ruining Drea's academic prospects will not actually make her happy, Eleanor goes with the former, and the two girls end the movie as close-knit friends. Not frenemies, like Drea and Tara once were, but, for real friends.

This has two main effects on the movie as we had been watching it up to that point. For starters, it makes the whole revenge thing very innocuous and meaningless. Knowing that "doing revenge" is not actually what Do Revenge is about takes away some of the fun. After all, we have been enjoying ourselves so far precisely by wondering how Eleanor and Drea will finally get their enemies their just desserts, and savoring every moment of their revenge plan. We don't even think twice about the fact that, in order to expose Carissa's illegal garden, Drea drugged a bunch of kids, nor about the fact that, in order to make the whole school aware of Max's shady chats, Eleanor put a lot of intimate pics of underage girls on display. We just roll with it. But when the movie tells us that revenge is not actually the point, we feel kind of ashamed of ourselves.

Secondly, upon learning that the whole thing is actually part of Eleanor's elaborated revenge plan, the way we look at the story changes. We stop seeing it from both girls' perspectives and start paying attention only to what Eleanor is doing. How exactly did framing Carissa play into her plan? Was Drea's relationship with social outcast Russ (Rish Shah) part of it as well? When she talks about feeling like Max and Tara are her real friends, despite all the phoniness of their actions, does she mean it? Or is she just trying to lead Drea on once more? There are just so many questions, and some of them don't have an answer, which makes the whole experience of Do Revenge a little bit frustrating.

Maya Hawke's Drea Is Forever Tarnished by 'Do Revenge's Twist

What becomes obvious right away is that Eleanor is kind of a bad person. But, hey, we already knew that, didn't we? And we knew that Drea was kind of a bad person as well. No one in their right mind would enter a plan such as theirs so willingly. Still, the whole revelation about it being Drea and not Carissa outing Eleanor and making her into a monster does something to the way we perceive Drea's character that sort of changes the whole movie. You see, by the end of the film, Max tells Drea that she is "a conniving, selfish sociopath." And, right from the start, it is pretty clear that his is how Drea's enemies and maybe her so-called friends see her.

However, this is not how we, the audience, perceive her. All we see is an ambitious young girl whose life is being crushed by a bunch of rich kids out of elitism and probably some racism as well. We see Allegra (Rachel Matthews) poking fun of her for thrifting, we see Max leaking her intimacy to the world, and we see Tara ditching her the moment she's not popular anymore. What Carissa's revelation does, however, is make clear that Drea is no different from these people. They are all cut from the same cloth. And thus, they all deserve forgiveness, as long as they can own up to their mistakes. Or maybe they all deserve a sweet dose of revenge. Especially Max. Let's face it, Max is pretty much unforgivable.

