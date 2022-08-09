Today is a day for vengeance, and Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes are ready to exact theirs. Earlier today, Netflix released the official trailer for Do Revenge, and now, the movie also has a poster. The dark comedy about two girls seeking revenge will hit Netflix this September.

The poster mirrors the pastel color palette that's prominent in the trailer. Its soft and bright colors offer a stark contrast to the darker storyline that will play out through the movie. Hawke and Mendes, as Eleanor and Drea respectively, fill up a large portion of the poster, wearing expressions illustrating that they mean business. The supporting cast stands below them, including the two primary revenge targets -- Carissa (Ava Capri) and Max (Austin Abrams). While viewers are privvy to Do Revenge's subject matter, both the poster and trailer featuring a deceptively cheerful aesthetic offers a movie that hopes to be as much fun as it is vengeful.

Described as "a subverted Hitchcockian dark comedy," Do Revenge centers on Eleanor and Drea, high school students who have been wronged in some way by their peers. Eleanor is the it-girl of school whose image quickly comes tumbling down after her boyfriend, Max, leaks her sex tape. Meanwhile, Drea is a new student who learns that she now attends school with an old bully, Carissa, who spread a nasty rumor about Drea when they were younger. When Eleanor and Drea meet and swap stories, they decide to form a friendship and help each other take revenge on their tormentors.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Exact Vengeance in 'Do Revenge' Trailer

Do Revenge joins an eclectic slate of September projects for Netflix. It joins the upcoming adaptation of Ivy + Bean, the fifth season of Cobra Kai, the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga, the Ana de Armas-led Blonde, and more. It also brings an exciting follow-up for its leading ladies, both of whom currently star in TV shows with YA appeal. Hawke is fresh off another season as Robin Buckley in Netflix's hit series Stranger Things. Mendes recently finished her sixth season as Veronica Lodge in The CW's Riverdale.

Additional cast for the movie includes Jonathan Daviss, Alisha Boe, Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, Talia Ryder, Maia Reficco, and Paris Berelc. It was co-written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Thor: Love and Thunder) and Celeste Ballard (Space Jam: A New Legacy), with Robinson as director. Robinson, Anthony Bregman, and Peter Cron act as producers, with Josh Bachove as executive producer.

Do Revenge will release on Netflix on September 16. Check out the poster and trailer below: