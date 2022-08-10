What happens when you mess around with two high school girls? All hell breaks loose in Do Revenge, an upcoming dark comedy film following two dejected protagonists who will not stop at anything before serving up a huge entrée of vengeance. The project has been in the works since 2020, and it’s set for release later in September, making the movie a must-watch on your streaming list.

Spearheading Do Revenge is director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who’s gained great recognition for her work on the MTV show Sweet/Vicious, whose main plot similarly revolves around a pair of girl vigilantes getting revenge on their campus assaulters. Her other works also include writing and directing the Gina Rodriquez-led romantic comedy Someone Great which was also released by Netflix and co-writing Marvel Studios’ recent hit Thor: Love and Thunder, working alongside accomplished director Taika Waititi.

A film that looks very stereotypical of the high school IT girl trope, Do Revenge has a couple of twisted surprises in store. Here’s all the information you need about the movie.

Is There A Trailer For Do Revenge?

The trailer for Do Revenge was released by Netflix on August 9, 2022. The clip opens with a view of a modern seaside city, followed by montages of a swanky private high school. Enter Drea (Camila Mendes), a 17-year-old who takes pride in spending her years “meticulously curating the perfect life”. With her preppy clothes and slick hairdos, she has accumulated a group of perfect friends and scored herself a perfect boyfriend, Max (Austin Abrams).

Unfortunately, just like any other school Alpha, Drea is about to meet her descent. Fulfilling Max’s lustful desires, Drea records a dangerously coquettish and very topless video of herself for only his eyes to see. But of course, what was supposed to be his own viewing pleasure becomes the number one scandal at school, earning Max a literal, flying fist to his nose (you go, Drea!)

Drea, who now suffers from the horrible dread of high school shame, isn’t going to let Max get away without a fight. When her car breaks down one day, the new alt girl on the block Eleanor (Maya Hawke) sees a frustrated Drea and offers her a ride. Throughout the trip, Eleanor opens up and shares her sympathy for Drea, explaining that her life is ruined after Carissa Jones (Ava Capri) spread a nasty rumor about her, telling everyone that Eleanor “took advantage” of Carissa by holding her down and attempting to kiss her.

The two of them, now friends, express that they wish they could have someone take down their tormenters. Drea proposes a peculiar plan: teaming up and do each other’s revenge, with Drea destroying Carissa, and Eleanor tearing down Max. Without a second worth’s hesitation, Eleanor agrees, and the two immediately get to work. But will everything go according to plan? After all, there’s nothing more vicious than a couple of pissed-off teenage girls.

What is Do Revenge About?

Do Revenge is a dark comedy where two fallen students decide to bring down one another’s bullies. Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train, the plot more or less follows the same plot line. In Hitchcock’s film, two strangers meet for the first time on a train, one of them being a psychopath who proposes they “exchange” murders, the reason being none of them will get caught by officials. But of course, what was considered a simple plan ultimately becomes complicated. It’s safe to say that Do Revenge is likely to follow the same story arc, featuring a couple of unexpected twists and turns in its conflicts.

Where and When Can You Stream Do Revenge?

Save the date and jot down your calendar! To stream Do Revenge, tune in to Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Can You Stream Do Revenge Without Netflix?

Sadly, it’s not possible. To watch Do Revenge, you can only do so on Netflix. At the moment, Netflix offers three subscription plans: Basic ($9.99 /month), Standard ($15.49), and Premium ($19.99). Depending on what quality you’d like to stream in, and how many devices you would like to use when opening Netflix, make sure you sign up for a subscription plan that suits well with your viewing needs.

When Did Production Begin for Do Revenge?

Plans for Do Revenge initially started on October 14, 2020. Back then, there were reports of Netflix already developing the project, which was titled still titled Strangers. Director and co-writer Robinson was already behind the project and was heavily inspired by Strangers on a Train. It was only in November 2020 that the casting of the two main stars, Mendes and Hawke, was announced. It didn’t take long until announcements for the additional cast members broke out in early 2021. Filming for the project wrapped in August 2021, with most of the principal photography scheduled in Los Angeles.

Who’s In The Cast and Crew of Do Revenge?

Camila Mendes plays Drea Torres, the Alpha IT Girl of her ritzy high school who suddenly falls from the top of the food chain - and it wasn’t even her fault! Joining forces is Maya Hawke, who plays alt girl and outcast Eleanor, someone who’s the complete opposite of Torres’ idea of a “perfect friend”. But all that’s about to change. As they both bond over their shared hatred of their mortal enemies, the two social rejects hatch a plan to ruin their bullies’ lives.

Mendes had her big break for her portrayal as the silver-tongue, preppy chic Veronica Lodge on the teen drama Riverdale. Her other projects starring alongside Noah Centineo in The Perfect Date and an appearance in Dangerous Lies. Meanwhile, Hawke portrayed Jo March in BBC’s Little Women and played a supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But she’s widely known for portraying Robin Buckley in the hit supernatural series Stranger Things.

Austin Abrams from the short-lived Dash & Lily as well as the HBO hit Euphoria is set to star as mean ex-boyfriend Max, while Ava Capri, known for playing Lucy in Love, Victor, will be appearing as Carissa. Sophie Turner is also reported to be starring in an undisclosed role in the movie, but we get to see her briefly in the trailer. Other actors featured in Do Revenge include Rish Shah, Eliza Bennett, Alisha Boe, Talia Ryder, Paris Berelc, Jonathan Daviss, and Maia Reficco.