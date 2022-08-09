Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming film Do Revenge, and it reminds viewers that bringing a friend when taking sweet vengeance on your enemies is the best way to enjoy tearing them down. In this case, Camila Mendes offers to do Maya Hawke's retribution and vice versa, opting to take down the people that screwed them over together. The dark comedy brings a fun, Hitchcock-ian take on a revenge plot to the steamer on September 16.

The trailer starts off by setting up how Drea (Mendes) and Eleanor (Hawke) came together for the sake of vengeance. Drea's status as the alpha it-girl was completely dismantled after her old boyfriend Max (Austin Abrams) shared their sex tape online. Eleanor, meanwhile, was ruined after Carissa (Ava Capri) spreads a rumor that she was a predator who tried to hold her down and kiss her. After a chance meeting in a parking lot, Drea and Eleanor hit it off and start plotting how they're going to get back at their greatest enemies.

Immediately, the pop music sets the tone for a comedic high-school revenge story that trades out murder for the wrath of two teenage girls which, with Drea and Eleanor planning, might as well be murder. The pair have way too much fun as they prepare their schemes, preparing new outfits and bonding over shared hatred. Drea is tasked with taking down Carissa, a target that seems easy for her because "it is much easier to destroy a girl." Max comes off as a far more unlikeable of the two targets, and the harder to crack. To "make up" for his little sex tape scheme, he founds a hilariously over-the-top woke club to reinvent his image as the perfectly progressive golden boy. Eleanor will have to infiltrate his world and expose him for what he truly is.

Image via Netflix

Do Revenge hails from Thor: Love and Thunder writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson who looks to add some elements of female friendship from her directorial debut Someone Great to this tale of teenage wrath. Celeste Ballard co-writes the film alongside her, fresh off of penning the screenplay for the Lebron James-led sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy. Rounding out the production team are producers Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron alongside Robinson and executive producer Josh Bachove. To create that upbeat soundtrack, Robinson brought on Cha Cha Real Smooth composer Este Haim and Amanda Yamate who previously worked on the music for Gossip Girl.

Jonathan Daviss, Alisha Boe, Rish Shah, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Talia Ryder, and Sophie Turner round out the cast for the Do Revenge. It releases on Netflix on September 16, but for now, check out the new trailer to see Hawke and Mendes formulate their plan to ruin the ones that wronged them: