Wheel of Fortune is one of the most iconic American game shows ever. Created by Merv Griffin, the show has been airing since January 1947 and remains a fan favorite in American households. The show has been so successful over the years because it brings in the perfect combination of luck, skill, and a dose of suspense. The format of Wheel of Fortune features contestants from all walks of life who try their hand at solving complex puzzles and take home cash prizes, luxurious vacations, and other high-ticket items. Each episode centers on contestants spinning the show’s famous wheel to land these prizes. With every spin, the possibilities are endless.

The game is divided into two rounds. In the main rounds, contestants guess consonants to uncover the letters in the puzzle and can buy vowels to help solve the puzzle. But the catch is that they have to do all of this without landing on special wedges such as “Bankrupt” or “Lose a Turn.” Over the years, the game has evolved to include different bonus rounds like the Prize Puzzle, where contestants have the chance to win all-expenses-paid trips to exciting locations. However, with the show in its 42nd season, some fans have noted a shift in the quality of rewards offered to the contestants.

The Show’s Recent Prizes Feel Unfair to the Contestants

Wheel of Fortune Season 42 premiered on September 29, with Ryan Seacrest taking over as the host. The latest season of the show debuted with a brand-new set, an updated puzzle board, and of course, Seacrest’s fresh energy. But one thing that the fans have noticed is that the high-ticket international vacations that Wheel of Fortune was known for have significantly reduced. The more recent seasons of the show have traded in these exotic getaways for domestic trips, which the fans are not happy about as they have shared on social media. The biggest problem is that these trips to locations within the U.S. feel underwhelming compared to vacations in the Caribbean or Europe.

Since the show is based outside the States, there’s also the possibility that domestic locations such as Salem, Massachusetts, or Savannah, Georgia are just a few hours away from the contestants’ homes. So, instead of a far-off getaway, the most they get out of their win is a road trip. Not to mention, the costs that are associated with a domestic trip compared to an international trip are extremely different. This obviously feels unfair to contestants who are putting in the same amount of effort to only receive a trip that’s worth half the money.

Are Domestic Trips Even Worth the Hassle?

Image via Wheel of Fortune/Sony Pictures Television

Another problem is that all the prizes on the show are considered taxable income in the United States. This includes both cash prizes and material prizes such as cars or international and domestic trips. But a lot of contestants might feel like paying high taxes on a domestic trip is just not worth it. For instance, if someone wins a trip to a nearby city, they may end up paying a high tax amount for a destination they could have just driven up to without paying any tax. On the other hand, paying taxes on international trips is justified when you factor in the high cost combined with flights, accommodations, and other activities.

What Do Budget-Friendly Prizes Mean for the Future of ‘Wheel of Fortune?’

Image via NBC

All of this has led to speculation about the show’s producers reducing the value of the prizes they offer in an attempt to cut costs. By offering domestic trips that are logistically simpler and less costly, Wheel of Fortune can balance other production expenses without noticeably reducing its overall prize offerings. That also doesn’t mean that the show will not offer any high-ticket vacations or prizes. It might just mean that the show is adopting a strategic prize allocation approach and spacing out premium prizes over many episodes rather than offering them consistently.

Not to mention that domestic trips might be easier for contestants who don’t have the resources to get their passports made or are limited by time constraints or work obligations. This shift towards closer-to-home prizes could appeal to contestants who prioritize accessibility and convenience over exclusivity. However, at the same time, it does affect the very appeal of a show like Wheel of Fortune and the aspirational aspect that it thrives on. After all, it is these high-value, luxurious vacations and prizes that have allowed normal people to experience a taste of the good life.

Wheel of Fortune Season 42 airs weeknights on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on YouTube.

Wheel of Fortune Release Date September 19, 1983 Cast Pat Sajak , Vanna White , Bob Goen , Chuck Woolery , Charlie O'Donnell , Don Pardo Main Genre Game Show Seasons 41 Creator(s) Merv Griffin

