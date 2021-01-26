Every person on this planet deserves to have their minds blown by director/writer Spike Lee's extremely incredible 1989 feature Do the Right Thing. The folks over at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment feel exactly the same way, so they're giving Do the Right Thing a re-release on 4K, Blu-ray, and digital. This is the first time Lee's game-changing feature film (and the third feature he directed in the first decade of his career) has received a 4K release and it couldn't be arriving at a better time: February 2, the start of Black History Month.

Do the Right Thing has become a critically acclaimed, seminal Black film that has deeply impacted the cultural discourse over the last three decades. Taking place over the course of a single, sweltering day in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood in Brooklyn, Do the Right Thing follows Mookie (Lee), a young pizza delivery man who butts heads with Sal (Danny Aiello), the owner of the pizza shop where he works. As the temperature rises over the day, so do the tempers of Sal, Mookie, and other members of the neighborhood as issues around race and class become topics of discussion. Lee's flawless script and Aiello's searing performance earned Do the Right Thing two Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, respectively, at the 1990 Academy Awards.

Among the highlights for the 4K and Blu-ray release of Do the Right Thing is an all-new introduction from Lee as well as a retrospective documentary with the cast and crew of the movie. Additionally, there will be a behind-the-scenes feature with personal video footage of Lee's from the set of Do the Right Thing, which means we'll be transported back 30-plus years and can spend time with the cast and crew in a new way.

Here is the complete list of new extras and bonus material on the Do the Right Thing 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release:

Brand new introduction by director Spike Lee.

by director Spike Lee. Do The Right Thing: 20 Years Later - Retrospective documentary with the cast and crew.

- Retrospective documentary with the cast and crew. Deleted and extended scenes – Eleven scenes cut from the final version of the film.

– Eleven scenes cut from the final version of the film. Behind the scenes - Spike Lee's personal video footage from the set of the film.

- Spike Lee's personal video footage from the set of the film. Making Do The Right Thing - In-depth documentary on the making of the film.

- In-depth documentary on the making of the film. Editor Barry Brown - Interview with the editor of Do The Right Thing.

- Interview with the editor of Do The Right Thing. The Riot Sequence - Storyboard gallery of the climatic riot sequence.

- Storyboard gallery of the climatic riot sequence. Cannes, 1989 - Follow the film’s triumphant screening at the prestigious Cannes Film as Do The Right Thing energizes and astonishes audiences with its bold message.

- Follow the film’s triumphant screening at the prestigious Cannes Film as Do The Right Thing energizes and astonishes audiences with its bold message. Trailers - Original theatrical trailer and TV spots.

- Original theatrical trailer and TV spots. 20th Anniversary edition feature commentary with director Spike Lee

with director Spike Lee Feature Commentary with director Spike Lee, director of photography Ernest Dickerson, production designer Wynn Thomas, and actor Joie Lee.

Do the Right Thing will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and digital on February 2. For more, see our picks for the best Black films that encourage you to fight the power.

