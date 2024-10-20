For a perfect film like Do the Right Thing, every detail has to be immaculate, and every decision has to be precise. Despite having such a heightened worldview thanks to its expressive visual language and mannered performances, Spike Lee's masterpiece is a sobering and honest facsimile of life within the confines of one block in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy. The confrontational reflection of the simmering racial tensions in America called for a cast that felt lived-in, preferably lesser-known stars who could inhabit the film's everyday milieu. This would've been complicated by the presence of a prominent figure like Robert De Niro, who was initially cast as Sal, the pizza parlor owner played by Danny Aiello. Losing out on the chance to work with De Niro is a bummer, but for Lee, this was a blessing in disguise.

'Do the Right Thing' Tackles Intense Race Relations With a Rich Ensemble Cast

Do the Right Thing, the film that turned Spike Lee into a household name, features a deep ensemble cast of character actors and budding young stars. At the center of the film's melting pot community, one that erupts into an inferno, is Mookie, played by Lee, a bustling and free-spirited young man delivering pizzas while sporting a Jackie Robinson jersey. On the hottest day of the year, hostile aggression ensues when a boycott is called upon Sal's Pizza. With or without the various conflicts that emerge throughout the film, contentious race relations loom beneath the surface. The sweltering heat is only expediting the process. The cast includes pre-fame newcomers like Giancarlo Esposito, Rosie Perez, Martin Lawrence, John Turturro, and Samuel L. Jackson. With stellar work by sturdy character actors like Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Bill Nunn, Frankie Faison, Richard Edson, and Roger Guenveur Smith, Do the Right Thing is as rich and timeless as a slice from Sal's.

Robert De Niro Turning Down 'Do the Right Thing' Was a Blessing in Disguise

Martin Scorsese, a fellow New York filmmaker, is both a seismic influence and a friend of Spike Lee's. It's no surprise that Lee wanted to cast Robert De Niro, Scorsese's on-screen avatar, as Sal. The gritty Italian-American neighborhood in Do the Right Thing was familiar territory for De Niro. Sal's range of emotion, from reserved steadiness to searing rage, complemented De Niro's style. The role as the pizza shop owner was ostensibly gift-wrapped for De Niro, but he decided to boycott Sal's, and turned down the part. Lee, however, was not disheartened, as he realized in retrospect that "it turned out to be a blessing." To capture the authenticity and potency of the vibrant neighborhood, Do the Right Thing "had to be an ensemble piece, and a star of that magnitude would have changed everything," Lee said to New York Magazine. Lee considered Do the Right Thing the first time he "felt comfortable working with actors." For Lee in 1989, who only had two feature films under his belt, working with a titan like De Niro could've understandably overwhelmed the young filmmaker. A photograph of De Niro hangs on Sal's Pizza's "Wall of Fame."

Replacing De Niro in the role was Danny Aiello, who filled in the legendary actor's shoes and more. Aiello, whose previous credits included The Purple Rose of Cairo and Moonstruck, earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Sal, the year that the Academy controversially snubbed Do the Right Thing for Best Picture. Rather than indulge in the stereotypes of an Italian-American restaurant owner, Sal is a morally complex and layered character, one who is pragmatic and defiant. As a business owner, he has affection for the predominantly African-American customer base raised on his pizza. He pushes his son, Pino (Turturro) to get over his bigotry for practical reasons, as they depend on the Black community to make a living. Sal is a man of tradition, and when that tradition is disrespected, his status as an ally to the Black community wanes. Through various hostile interactions, from Buggin Out's (Esposito) boycott to Radio Raheem (Nunn) blasting his music in the shop, Lee extracts the racism simmering inside Sal. Deep down, he longs for the days when Sal's Pizza wasn't the lone Italian-owned business in the neighborhood.

Where most films grappling with race relations at the time steered toward stereotypes, Do the Right Thing embraced mercurial characters and dynamic expressions of empathy and rage. With De Niro as Sal, an actor famous for his sinister anti-heroes, audiences would expect him to lash out at any moment. When Sal finally erupts during the climactic unrest inside the shop, you're watching someone with decent bones in his body snap. Danny Aiello's blend of sharp humor and steeliness, along with his palpable verisimilitude, made him the ideal candidate for Sal. Spike Lee and Robert De Niro have yet to collaborate on a film, but if there's any justice, that ought to change.

