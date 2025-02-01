Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Doc' Episode 4.In Episode 4 of Doc, Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) continues to struggle with the aftermath of a car accident that left her with retrograde amnesia, erasing the last eight years of her life. One of the most devastating and life-altering events that she can't remember from that time is the death of her young son, Danny (Taj Levey). Since the beginning of the series, there's been some mystery about what exactly happened to Danny, but "One Small Step" sheds more light on that heartbreaking day, answering questions about what happened to Amy and Michael's (Omar Metwally) marriage after the tragedy that rocked their family. This episode is the most emotionally charged so far this season, driven by powerful performances from both Parker and Metwally.

Amy Learns That She Blamed Michael for Danny’s Death in Episode 4 of ‘Doc'

In Episode 4, Amy uncovers a disturbing video from her past that shows her cold and distant behavior towards her then-husband, Michael. During a birthday party for their daughter, Katie, Amy lashes out at him behind the camera, claiming that nothing goes right unless she handles it herself, starting an argument. Gina (Amirah Vann) steps in, reminding the tense couple that Katie's birthday cannot be about Danny. Horrified by her behavior and confused about why she was so angry at him, Amy goes to Michael in the hopes of gaining some clarity about what was going on between them.

When Amy presses him for answers, Michael, who remembers everything, isn't willing to revisit the pain and trauma surrounding Danny's death. In a flashback, the audience learns that Amy had asked Michael to take her place as a chaperon on the school trip where Danny collapsed and died and that she blamed him afterward for not keeping a better eye on him. Michael has worked hard to get past the guilt that Amy caused him, but of course, her predicament forces him to relive that time. Although Michael struggles with going back to that traumatic time, he ultimately decides that Amy deserves to know the truth about what happened that day.

Revisiting the Grief Leads to Healing for Amy and Michael in Episode 4 of 'Doc'