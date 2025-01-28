Tonight's episode of the Fox medical drama, Doc, has Molly Parker's Dr. Amy Larsen continuing to piece her life back together with the 8-year absence in memory. Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode "One Small Step." The logline for the episode reveals, "Amy must confront who she became after the tragedy struck her family seven years ago; Sonya and TJ disagree on how to handle a sick Marine; Amy and Jake make a life-changing discovery about an Alzheimer's patient." In the sneak peek, Amirah Vann's Dr. Gina Walker comes over to Amy's house and says "this better be good or really bad."

Amy explains that she's been doing a deep dive of her electronic past for the last two days. She explains how she's found a lot of snarky texts to her now ex-husband Dr. Michael Hamda. When she asks Gina about a gap in some of the communication records she's finding, Gina explains that Amy actually erased two weeks worth of text messages after she found out her daughter Katie was reading her text messages. Amy explains she wasn't careful with everything, and shows a video to Gina from one of Katie's birthdays. Everything seems normal with Katie as Michael films mother and daughter, but once Katie disappears, the barbs come out.

'Doc' Is Reviving Fox's Slate of Network Television

According to Deadline, Doc is the network's best series debut since 9-1-1: Lone Star. There was a whopping 609% increase over its live + same-day audience with 15.6M cross-platform viewers in the first 11 days. Within the first week, after the January 7 debut, the episode drew 1.1M viewers between Hulu and Fox.com. The series is also the network's best streaming debut since last year's The Floor. There have been hits and misses for the network, especially up against networks with longstanding television series like NBC's Law & Order franchise, CBS's NCIS franchise, and ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

With the conclusion of 9-1-1: Lone Star, there is not really anything on Fox that has a leg in the race when stacking the aforementioned shows together. The only thing remotely comparable is Fox's long-running animated series The Simpsons. If Doc continues with it's level of success first seen in the premiere, it's got a fair shot to be as successful as one of Fox's best medical dramas, House, starring Hugh Laurie, though the show only ran for eight seasons.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek from tonight's new episode of Doc above. Stay tuned to Collider for the latest.

