Since the first episode of Fox's series Doc, the audience has known that before the accident, Amy (Molly Parker) and Jake (Jon Ecker) were an item. After the accident left Amy with amnesia, Jake has been hesitant to tell her about their past as a couple but is clearly still in love with her. Unfortunately for him, Amy's memories skip over their relationship completely, back to a time when she was happily married to her husband Michael (Omar Metwally) and had two children.

Since then, her son has passed away, and Amy has built emotional walls around her family, including her daughter Katie (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim), and she's now divorced from Michael. As Amy continues to piece together her memories, more about her past comes to light, and she strives to make amends for the way she treated people for the last eight years. In Episode 6, "One More, With Feeling," there are major strides in Amy's recovery, including a moment towards the very end of the episode that will change everything between Amy and Jake moving forward.

Amy Realizes That She and Jake Have a History in Episode 6 of 'Doc'