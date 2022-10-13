A new trailer for the final season of Doc Martin has been released. The long-running British comedy-drama series starring Martin Clunes will air from Monday, October 17 on the AMC Network’s streamer, Acorn TV, with a final Christmas farewell special airing on December 31. Acorn TV has released the official trailer for the tenth and final season of Doc Martin. The trailer, which clocks in at a minute long, welcomes viewers back to Port Wenn. Immediately, viewers are greeted with police officer Joe Penhale’s (John Marquez) incompetence as he manages to spook himself and an elderly man in a darkened house, only to discover the intruder is none other than Doctor Martin Ellingham (Clunes). “Martin used to be a doctor. Well, he still is, he’s just not practicing anymore,” Martin’s wife (Caroline Catz) explains to a patient.

In the previous season’s finale, Martin was forced to leave his practice after his blood phobia was looked down upon by higher officials. Viewers also see Mrs. Sally Tishell’s (Selina Cadell) devotion to her favorite doctor has not waivered as she patiently explains to a patient, “He’s forgotten what it’s like to be out there, saving lives for the thrill of it all.” The big question as to whether or not he will resume his duties appears to be the driving plot of the final season, with Martin left pondering a colleague’s words: “You’re a good doctor, and we need good doctors.”

The official trailer promises more of the drama and comedy seen in the series’ previous seasons. The usual blunders the season uses as its comedic center are present in the trailer, with falling sheds, patient misunderstandings, and an incorrectly parked car falling over a cliff. Viewers can also expect Doctor Martin to remain his usual blunt self in the new season. “Don’t think you need to thank me or anything,” one local tells him, to which he abruptly replies, “You’re right.”

Image via Acorn TV

The tenth and final season of Doc Martin will see the return of many familiar cast members. Among these will include Ian McNeice (as local plumber Bert Large), Joe Absolom (Bert’s son Al Large), and Jessica Ransom (Doctor Martin’s receptionist Morwenna Large). The final season will also have a few guest stars, including Fay Ripley (Cold Feet), David Hayman (Landscapers), Ben Miller (Professor T, Bridgerton), Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey), Hermione Norris (Cold Feet), Kenneth Cranham (Finding Alice) and Rupert Graves (Sherlock, Riviera).

The British television series follows Clunes in the titular role of Doc Martin, a self-centered yet highly competent doctor who has a phobia of blood. Whilst he has an extremely rude and abrupt bedside manner that turns many of his patients off, he is still renowned in the seaside town of Port Wenn for his medical skills and knowledge. Season 10 will pick up a year after the finale of Season 9, with Martin looking after his two young children whilst his wife works as a child counselor. The first two episodes will appear exclusively on Acorn TV and will continue airing on a weekly basis through to the series’ penultimate episode on November 28. A final farewell will take place with both the Doc Martin—A Celebration documentary on December 26 and the final episode as a Christmas special on December 31. The series is executive produced by Mark Crowdy and produced by Philippa Braithwaite, written by Jack Lothian, Andrew Rattenbury, Kevin Cecil, Julian Unthank, and Chris Reddy, and directed by Nigel Cole, Philip John, and Kate Cheeseman.

The final season of Doc Martin will premiere on Acorn TV on October 17. You can watch the trailer down below.