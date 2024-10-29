Although he might be small in stature, the killer doll known as Chucky has left a larger-than life legacy on the horror community. From his first appearance in the 1988 feature, Child’s Play, to his three-season run on the unceremoniously canceled Syfy and USA Network series, Chucky, the tiny terror has left his small yet mighty footprint on the genre. This weekend, Shudder subscribers can celebrate Chucky’s contributions, as the number one destination for horror is set to release Doc of Chucky, a tell-all documentary chronicling the rise and stay of the Child’s Play franchise. In a fresh trailer, fans can see the story that awaits them when the title arrives this Friday.

Turning things back to the very beginning, the teaser opens with comments from filmmaker Tom Holland, the man who first brought Don Mancini’s vision to life through Child’s Play. As he puts it, even the studio was blown away by the success of the original movie because, after all, who would’ve thought that a story about a serial killer’s soul trapped inside a doll would become the massive hit that it was? Hearing from familiar franchise names like Academy Award nominees Jennifer Tilly and Brad Dourif, who voice Tiffany Valentine and Chucky, respectively, the trailer promises a complete comprehensive walk down memory lane alongside those who have dedicated their lives to the story of Charles Lee Ray.

Doc of Chucky is far from the first time a filmmaker has attempted to unravel the global obsession with the tiny mass murderer. Last year, Kyra Elise Gardner released the insightful and heartfelt production, Living with Chucky, to much acclaim from fans and critics alike. Having grown up on the sets of the Child’s Play films as the daughter of special effects and makeup designer, Tony Gardner (Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, Chucky), the documentarian set out to make a project that centered on the big happy family vibes that she felt overflowing from the productions, giving it a very personal touch thanks to her proximity with the talent behind the franchise.

The Future of Chucky

Following its cancellation one month ago, Chucky fans have been wondering when they’ll see the red-headed killer again. The show’s untimely axing was devastating for audiences, especially since the third season left us on such a cliffhanger, but Mancini and numerous other members of the cast were quick to remind followers that Chucky always comes back. Although nothing has been officially released, Mancini has previously teased that he’s already planning to move forward with another movie in the Child’s Play franchise, so it’s just a matter of time until Chucky’s return.

Check out the trailer for Doc of Chucky above and catch it when it arrives on Shudder this Friday.