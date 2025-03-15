Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Doc

This week's episode of Doc marks Dr. Amy Larsen's (Molly Parker) first day back officially as a doctor – and it's not quite the day she expected. It's probably one of the worst ones we've seen Amy go through since her accident. After a tense confrontation with TJ (Patrick Walker), who is upset over her recommendation of a risky cancer treatment for his father (Demore Barnes), Amy makes a shocking discovery about the season-long mystery she's been trying to solve.

As we've seen this season, Dr. Richard Miller (Scott Wolf) has been desperately trying to cover up the truth behind patient Bill Dixon's death. Before Amy's accident, she was suspicious that he had something to do with it, and it turned out, it was his accident that killed Dixon. Now, with her white coat back on, Amy resumes her investigation and finally gains access to Dixon's autopsy report, unsure of what she'll uncover.

Amy Finally Learns What Happened to Dixon in Episode 9 of 'Doc'