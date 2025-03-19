Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Doc, Season 1

The Fox series Doc has been a major hit for the network, with its premiere ranking as Fox's most-watched debut in five years. The show has been renewed for a second season, receiving the rare 22-episode order. The series follows Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), who loses eight years of her memory after a car accident, leaving her with amnesia. In the series, her love interest is fellow doctor Jake Heller (Jon Ecker). At first, Amy doesn’t remember their relationship, but throughout the season, Jake proves to be incredibly supportive and patient, loving her from a distance.

Eventually, Amy discovers that they were once together. They try to pick up right where they left off, though Amy’s feelings are conflicted. She still remembers loving her ex-husband, Dr. Michael Hamda (Omar Metwally), who has since remarried and is expecting a child. In the penultimate episode, Amy kisses Michael, and after a traumatic day at the hospital involving a mass-casualty train accident, the bombshell cliffhanger leaves Jake witnessing them together in the season finale.

Dr. Heller is the quintessential good guy — a single dad who loves his daughter and is deeply moved by the cases that come into the hospital, often going beyond the medical aspects of his job to help his patients. But after the shocking revelation, what will this mean for his character moving forward? In a post-mortem interview with Collider, Ecker discusses how it feels to receive such confidence from the network, what it's been like sharing so many scenes with Molly Parker, and what he anticipates for Dr. Jake Heller in season 2.

'Doc' Was Renewed for a Rare 22-Episode Season 2

COLLIDER: How does it feel to get such a strong vote of confidence from the network with an elusive 22-episode order, and what does it mean to continue Dr. Jake Heller’s journey?

JON-MICHAEL ECKER: It feels pretty amazing. One: just because we had such a great time working on this show. It was such a great crew and production, and the cast got along so well. We're very excited to get back to work. Then also, like you said, it's very elusive. I've never done this many episodes. I kind of have a history of doing one episode– one and done. It's such a tough industry that we're in that just having a job and paying rent. I always feel very grateful for. So, on top of it, to be doing a show that people are responding well to in this many episodes. Then on top of it, just a great crew. I mean, I couldn’t think of anything to complain about.

That's awesome. Your cast is incredible. Your writing's been incredible. I'd love to talk about the finale if we can, for a moment. Before we get to the big cliffhanger and all the emotional stuff, I wanted to talk about that big triage scene, where Scott's giving that speech right before, and then all that chaos happens. Watching it looked like this beautifully choreographed dance with all of you guys. What was it like shooting that giant scene?

ECKER: For one, it’s a lot of fun because it is so hectic and because pretty much everybody is there on set. So that's a lot of fun and exciting. They're just enjoyable episodes to watch on these types of shows, so we were all excited about that. But yes. I mean, I am by no means a director or a writer, and have no intention of like, “Oh, I want to direct an episode.” So my admiration goes out to see how they're able to piece together scenes. It looks completely empty over here, and then you watch it, and it just looks like chaos and hectic. It's exciting to be there and kind of– how is all this going to get pieced together and feel real? It’s a lot of fun to watch.

So it didn't necessarily feel as hectic as it looked?

ECKER: There's times and there's little pieces. It's like when they shoot a stadium shot or something. This is empty, then a different shot, but there's really all this stuff going on at one time, even though it's not filming at one time. Then there's obviously always how elevated you are, because there's not really that many people yelling when you're doing it, so it feels like, oh, maybe I'm a little too loud or it’s a little too much. But then it's: how is that going to feel when they actually piece it all together? It's about trust in the writers and the director and their notes about things. I think it ended up really nice.

Jon Ecker Embraces Dr. Jake Heller's Kindness in 'Doc'

It came together so well. What I love about the show is that it goes beyond this typical medical drama. It really digs into the characters and I think Barbie Kligman and her team did such a great job expanding on them– especially for Doctor Heller. If you look at just the last two episodes, his kindness goes way beyond being a doctor and the medical stuff. He's helping a patient pay for an electrical bill. In the finale, he helps a guy who saves everybody to get the recognition. I was just curious how much of that was baked into Jake as a character and how much you brought to that as the season went on. That genuine kindness beyond being a good doctor.

ECKER: I would read those episodes and I really didn't know what was going to go on from one episode to the next, especially with the cases of the week. I didn't really know what was happening. So I would read the episodes and be like, wow, they're really making me out to be the good guy here. So I don't know how much that was from the beginning they tried to make me out to be– or it was just kind of worked off of shooting the first few episodes and that's just kind of the way the writing went. I'm not quite sure, I never really had that conversation. I tend to not ask too many questions and let them tell me what they want me to know.

I think the thing about this character is he's just he empathizes a lot, and he's very sensitive to other people's needs and emotions. That's probably why he was drawn towards medicine, as a way to help people. A very straightforward, tangible way to make people feel better. Sometimes that bleeds over into other aspects of the patient’s lives. If I can see a way to help them out, I will. Especially with the case of– we don't flesh out Jake's personal life too much. Things get mentioned. I have an ex-wife and I have a daughter, so obviously there's that pull with paying the mom's electrical bill. I always empathize with that. Having a daughter and raising her, and the other one helping his son sees dad for who he is. There's stuff which I don't know if it gets fleshed out, my history with my parents and stuff. So there is a certain kind of overlap that I don't know how much is conscious, or at least I just connected those dots in my head. That just kind of make him tick.

To that point, now you're going to get a little more time to flesh that stuff out. Have you talked with the writers yet about if we are going to meet Jake's family or are we going to get to go home with him a little more? Have you guys talked at all about season two for that?

ECKER: I haven't. With press stuff and then obviously, we keep in touch through texts. We talk to the writers and stuff, but it's been mainly just about the show, how well people are responding, and how excited we are to get back to work. But I haven't sat down with them and had a conversation about really where they're taking the storyline yet. I’m as eager as anybody else to find out. We do have a lot more episodes to fill this season, and it would be nice to see a little bit of that family life. I think that’ll help round out the character for the audience to see things outside of the hospital and outside of the relationship with Amy.

'Doc's Season 1 Finale Complicates Things for Amy and Jake