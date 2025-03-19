Less than twenty-four hours ago, Fox’s enthralling medical series Doc wrapped its first season with that banging finale that saw Jake (Jon Ecker) spotting Amy (Molly Parker) and Michael (Omar Metwally) together through the office door of the Chief Medical Officer. Naturally, fans are eager for what comes next for this trio, and very soon, their curiosities will be satisfied with the show already renewed for another run. Not to mention, TV Insider recently sat down with executive producer Barbie Kligman, who teased that the new season of Doc will explore Amy’s complicated love life.

Doc was renewed for a second season last month, weeks before Season 1 concluded, and also got a 22-episode order, a major upgrade from ten episodes. Discussing what’s ahead in the upcoming installment, particularly for Amy’s love triangle, Kligman said:

“I think there’s an ebb and flow to this love triangle, and while Amy feels strongly about both of them, the back and forth is a constant thing that we’re continuing to explore through Season 2. Whether it’s two people physically being together or yearning for each other, it will go on.”

The EP further mentioned Amy and Gina’s (Amirah Vann) relationship, which ended on a pretty rough note in Doc’s first season, but not to worry, that won't be the end of their long-time friendship, as Kligman hinted:

“These are obviously two people that will find their way back to each other because a friendship that long, they are effectively family. That said, they’ve got to get through some real truths and some ugliness before they can get there.”

Fans Should Expect A New Chief in ‘Doc’ Season 2

With all the drama coming in the next chapter of Doc, viewers have a lot to look forward to, including a new chief at Westside. Although the show’s EP couldn’t divulge much about this character, she teased that it’ll be someone “new and exciting” and will appear at some point in Season 2, not necessarily right off the bat. Kligman also said the chief may not be completely new to everyone, adding:

“That’ll be an interesting dynamic to explore how they are with Amy, how they are with the other doctors. Because first there was Amy and then there was Richard [Scott Wolf]. And obviously, when he hopefully returns or if he returns, it’s not as chief.”

Doc Season 2 has no premiere date as of this writing. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the new season.

