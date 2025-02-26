Fox has given Doc an early Season 2 renewal as the newest medical drama has emerged as one of the network’s most-watched programs for 2025. With only two episodes left to air for the nine-episode Season 1, the series — developed by Barbie Kligman — has not only been renewed for Season 2 but has received a total of 22 episodes, according to TVLine. The announcement, of course, comes as exciting news for Doc, given that most programs in the new era of television (on both streaming and broadcast) have only had fewer than 20 episodes.

Doc has been bringing in millions of viewers since its premiere in January, with its premiere episode averaging a total of more than 16 million viewers. The freshman medical drama has even become Fox’s most-watched series debut in more than five years, besting the record 9-1-1: Lone Star once held back in 2020. In a statement (via TVLine), Fox network president Michael Thorn said that renewing Doc for a second season “was an easy decision,” thanks in large part to the creatives behind the show as well as its “exceptional cast.”

‘Doc’ Is a Well-Received New Medical Drama for Fox