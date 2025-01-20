ABC and NBC have seemingly dominated the network TV realm when it comes to the bread and butter of network TV drama: medical dramas and police procedurals. Between One Chicago and the Law & Orders Universe on NBC to the longstanding Grey's Anatomy and the newer (in comparison) success, 9-1-1 on ABC, they've got it covered. Now, a solid 13 years after the conclusion of the network's most successful medical drama House, M.D., Fox is attempting to gain footing in the genre once again. Molly Parker's Doc premiered earlier this month and now Collider has an exclusive look at tomorrow's episode, "Day One."

In the sneak peek, Dr. Michael Hamda (Omar Metwally) asks Parker's Dr. Amy Larsen how a patient is doing and to sum it up: he's in multi-organ failure. The team of medical doctors at the fictional Westside Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, can't seem to figure out why the man's symptoms are presenting, and if they don't figure that out soon, he'll likely die. Dr. Richard Miller (Scott Wolf) comes out of the hospital room and explains to them that the treatment they're going through, for now, could very well be making the patient worse.

The logline for the series is as follows:

"After a brain injury erases the last eight years of Dr. Amy Larsen's life, she must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she's treated, colleagues she's crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves or the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience."

Amy Has an Unimaginable Second Chance in 'Doc'

The episode marks Amy's first day back at the hospital in a professional capacity after the accident that left her with 8 years of missing memory. When she's explaining how she's feeling to Dr. Hamda, who also happens to be her now ex-husband, she makes reference to a "callous" "old me." A person she very much does not remember but others do. Amy's literal cognitive dissonance, it seems, could cost her her job before she's even back in the swing of it. It's likely whatever diagnosis she attempted on the man in the hospital bed may have been a misdiagnosis, landing him in further failing health. When Hamda suggests Amy goes home because it's been such a long day, she asks him if that means for good, but at least to him, it does not.

Doc airs Tuesdays on Fox. The first two episodes are available to stream on Hulu. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

7 10 Doc Dr. Amy Larsen, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis, faces a profound challenge after a brain injury erases eight years of her memory. She must rebuild her personal and professional life, relying on her estranged 17-year-old daughter and close friends, while striving to continue practicing medicine despite the significant loss of experience. Release Date January 7, 2025 Cast Molly Parker , Omar Metwally , Amirah Vann , Jon Ecker , Anya Banerjee Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Character(s) Dr. Amy Larsen , Dr. Michael Hamda , Dr. Gina Walker , Dr. Jake Heller , Dr. Sonya Maitra Producers Erwin Stoff , Hank Steinberg Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Expand

