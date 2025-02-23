Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doc Season 1 Episode 7.

In Doc, both Dr. Sonya Maitra (Anya Banerjee) and Dr. Richard Miller (Scott Wolf) serve as foils to Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), each with their own reasons for the friction between them. Sonya shares a difficult history with Amy from when she was just starting her medical career, while Richard is terrified that Amy's returning memories could expose a mistake that would end his career. In this week's episode, "Secrets and Lies", the show delves deeper into Sonya and Richard's personal lives, revealing that they are much more than just obstacles to Amy's recovery. By exploring their backstories, Doc provides context for their actions, shedding light on their motivations and giving both Banerjee and Wolf the chance to truly shine as much more complex, multifaceted characters than the villains they’ve previously been portrayed as.

Dr. Sonya Maitra Faces Her Traumatic Past in Episode 7 of 'Doc'