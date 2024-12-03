Physician, heal thyself. Molly Parker stars as a doctor who loses eight years of memories in the new trailer for Doc. The upcoming medical drama series will premiere on Fox on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 9 p.m.

In the opening moments of the trailer, Dr. Amy Elias (Parker) gets in a horrific car wreck that slams her head against her door window. She wakes up in the hospital, where she learns that the resulting brain injury has given her retrograde amnesia, erasing the last eight years from her mind. Immediately, Elias is presented with a slate of problems related to her new circumstances. Not only has she lost eight years of medical knowledge and experience, but she remembers herself as being married with a young daughter; however, in the intervening years, her family was shattered by tragedy. Furthermore, while she was a brilliant doctor, her bedside manner left much to be desired, and she was often cold towards both patients and colleagues alike. Now, however, she has a chance to put her past aside and do things differently. The series will also star Omar Metwally (Big Sky), Amirah Vann (Queen Sugar), Jon-Michael Ecker (Queen of the South), and Anya Banerjee (The Blacklist), with Scott Wolf (Nancy Drew) and Patrick Walker (Lessons in Chemistry) in recurring roles.

Who Is Molly Parker?

Close

Canadian actor Parker first gained attention in her home country for her role in the controversial Kissed, in which she played a necrophiliac mortuary student. She subsequently appeared in a number of acclaimed indie films, including Waking the Dead, The Center of the World, and Sunshine. She is best known to American viewers for her TV roles, including Alma Garrett on Deadwood, Abby McDeere on The Firm, and Jackie Sharp on House of Cards. She recently starred on the Netflix series Lost in Space, the CBC miniseries Essex County, nd the inspirational sports drama You Gotta Believe.

Doc is an adaptation of the Italian series Doc – Nelle tue mani (Doc – In your hands), which had the same premise but starred a male lead; it was based on the actual life story of Italian doctor Pierdante Piccioni, who suffered a similarly life-changing accident. It is executive produced by Hank Steinberg, Barbie Kligman, and Erwin Stoff; Kligman, a veteran of Magnum P.I., is the series' showrunner, as well. It is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios.

Doc premieres on Fox on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer below.