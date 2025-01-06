There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and network TV attempting to find the next big medical drama. Not that I’m complaining! (About that last one, that is.) From bona fide classics like ER and Grey’s Anatomy to newer successes like New Amsterdam and Doctor Odyssey, it’s one of the most popular, in-demand genres — right up there with police procedurals — and it’s not hard to see why. There’s a natural sense of mystery built into these shows and, considering the literal life-and-death stakes, an environment ripe for professional and interpersonal drama alike. Doc smartly capitalizes on the elements that have always made this genre appealing while adding some compelling twists and subversions into the mix.

What Is ‘Doc’ About?

The titular doc is Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), the chief of internal medicine at a Minneapolis hospital. Amy is brilliant with bodies but terrible with the people inhabiting them. Though she’s able to decisively and efficiently pinpoint problems and treatments, she has an atrocious bedside manner and creates a toxic work culture. Her life changes forever, however, when she gets into a car accident and suffers a brain injury that makes her forget the last eight years of her life.

Not only does Amy forget all the medical knowledge she accumulated via patients she treated during that nearly-decade-long gap, but she has forgotten the trauma of losing her young son — a tragedy that led to her splitting from her husband, Michael (Omar Metwally), and a strained relationship with her teenage daughter, Katie (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim) — as well as a new fling with a fellow doctor Jake (Jon-Michael Ecker). Amy must put the pieces together of what she missed and grieve her deceased child and divorce all over again.

But the accident does give Amy a rare second chance — one that just might include rekindling things with Michael and fixing things with Katie. While she has support from them, her best friend and neuropsychiatrist Gina (Amirah Vann), and patient-turned-mentee TJ (Patrick Walker), not everyone is rooting for Amy. She made her fair share of enemies during her time as chief, including resident Sonya (Anya Banerjee) and interim chief Richard (Scott Wolf), who could keep Amy from having a fresh start.

‘Doc’s Main Character Is Unlikable — And That’s a Good Thing

Image via FOX

Cold, egotistical doctor characters are nothing new, nor are no-nonsense women in charge. Just look at Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), for instance, or any of the female detectives on an HBO show — many of whom are, like Amy, also mourning the death of a child. (Looking at you, Mare of Easttown and True Detective: Night Country.) Something that does feel new, though, is letting female protagonists be truly, genuinely unlikable. Historically, arrogant men have been excused and embraced, while women haven’t been afforded that luxury. Refreshingly, Doc takes that risk, and it pays off, thanks to Parker.

Parker has long been a criminally underrated actor, so it’s nice to finally see her get the chance to be number one on the call sheet after giving standout performances in critically acclaimed shows like House of Cards and Deadwood and shining in celebrated indie films like Madeline’s Madeline and Kissed. Though Doc is one of the most straightforward and traditional projects on her eclectic, impressive resume, she gives Amy layers and shades. There’s a built-in depth and vulnerability to Amy due to her memory loss and the death of her son, but the writers — nor Parker — ever make it feel like an easy explanation or excuse for her bad behavior. They don’t even necessarily make it feel like the primary reason. While the trauma has made her undeniably more jaded, there’s always been a level of snark and prickliness there, and these natural flaws make her a more interesting character. Parker also infuses Amy with confidence, and the audience can totally buy her as a doctor as she spits complex medical jargon with authority and, frequently, condescension. She can be downright vicious — there’s no doubt about that — but there’s a dark charisma there, too. It’s easy to see why people approach her with reverence and want to gain her approval for reasons that extend beyond solely fear.

Doc leans into the tropes, from the loss of a child to a love triangle between Michael and Jake, but the fact that Amy doesn’t remember any of these events and must learn to process them all again gives them an intriguing twist, making their beats more unpredictable. There are still clichés and obvious patterns, no doubt, but there are some surprises, too, and the show remains entertaining anyway. The fact there’s not a clear choice between Michael and Jake makes this one of the most effective and enjoyable love triangles I’ve seen in quite some time. Each of them has its merits and downsides, with each relationship complicated but rewarding in its own way. That’s something Doc does a nice job of — situations and characters with no black-and-white answers or ethics. Even the antagonists have more to them than meets the eye. One episode with Sonya, for instance, is a standout for this reason.

‘Doc’ Is a Solid But Stuffed Medical Procedural

Image via FOX

The fact that Doc has so many fascinating cases and captivating characters mostly works in its favor, but there’s a downside to it, too. Amy’s relationship with her daughter, for instance, feels underdeveloped and oversimplified — a disappointment considering how much potential it’s set up to have. Sending Amy back to be supervised by the doctors she was recently the boss of is inherently full of tension, but that storyline, too, never feels explored in as much depth as it could. Amy conquers obstacles a bit too quickly and neatly, losing conflict and an edge that could elevate the show.

Doc, unfortunately, falls into trappings that plague many network procedurals — cheesy moments and endings that are wrapped up too cleanly, flashbacks with extreme and bizarre color grading — but the cases are specific enough to keep viewers engrossed. Some, though, are inevitably stronger than others (the story of brothers Leo and Sam in Episode 5 and Nancy in Episode 8 are standouts), and the fact that Doc juggles multiple patients in every episode sometimes works to its disadvantage. There simply isn’t enough time to deep-dive into each case, making some feel glossed over and superfluous. Choosing one to devote the entire episode to could allow them to feel more fleshed out and, thus, make us more invested in their outcomes.

Doc ultimately doesn’t break a lot of new ground, but it doesn’t need to. There are enough new angles and perspectives that stop it from feeling stale or like something we’ve seen a million times. Parker’s nuanced lead performance — and the fact the writing doesn’t let Amy off the hook for her attitude or smooth down her rough edges — makes the show worth a watch and distinguishes it from similar fare. If you’re looking for an engaging medical drama with some bite and heartwarming moments alike, you’ll find it with Doc.

Doc premieres January 7 on Fox at 9/8c.

7 10 Doc Molly Parker elevates a standard but solid medical procedural in Doc. Pros Molly Parker gives an excellent performance as Amy Larsen, infusing her with depth and not shying away from her harsher, more unlikeable qualities.

The central love triangle between Michael and Jake is wonderfully executed.

The majority of medical cases feel fresh and original, keeping the audience invested. Cons The pacing can feel too quick, leading to missed opportunities with Amy's relationship with her daughter and her journey to becoming a doctor again.

The show sometimes bites off more than it can chew, not giving us enough time to invest in the patients they're treating.

Dr. Amy Larsen, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis, faces a profound challenge after a brain injury erases eight years of her memory. She must rebuild her personal and professional life, relying on her estranged 17-year-old daughter and close friends, while striving to continue practicing medicine despite the significant loss of experience. Release Date January 7, 2025 Cast Molly Parker , Omar Metwally , Amirah Vann , Jon Ecker , Anya Banerjee Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on FOX