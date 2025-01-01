The new year marks the premiere of Fox's upcoming series, Doc, which will be joining the medical drama ranks with shows like NBC's Chicago Med and the long-running ABC drama Grey's Anatomy. What makes Doc stand out among its counterparts is that it's actually based on a true story, which was previously adapted into an Italian series, Doc - Nelle tue mani (Doc - In Your Hands). The American adaptation follows Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker), whose life is upended after a brain injury erases eight years of her memories. Parker is joined by a great ensemble in the Fox drama, including Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon-Michael Ecker, Scott Wolf, and Patrick Walker.

'Doc' Is Inspired by a Real Doctor Who Lost 12 Years of His Memory

Doc is created by showrunner Barbie Kligman, a seasoned medical drama writer on shows like Code Black and Private Practice. The Italian version of the show, Doc – Nelle tue mani, ran for three seasons and had the exact same premise, but instead, Italian actor Luca Argentero played Dr. Andrea Fanti, who was in a car accident and lost 12 years' worth of memories after suffering a serious brain injury. Both Dr. Fanti and Doc's Dr. Larsen are based on the real-life Italian doctor Pierdante Piccioni, who suffered a similarly life-changing accident.

In an interview with Telus, Dr. Piccioni spoke about how he woke up in 2013 thinking it was 2001, and that he was a stranger to himself. While both the Italian and U.S. versions of Doc are not a direct adaptation of his life and take a lot of creative license, Dr. Piccioni serves as the foundation for both lead characters. Both shows draw inspiration from his struggles going from doctor to patient, all while trying to regain the memories he lost. Given how dramatic Dr. Piccioni's story is, it's not surprising that Doc - Nell tue mani was one of the top-watched shows in Italy and that other countries are jumping at the chance to adapt this life-changing story.

Dr. Amy Larsen Navigates a New Reality in the Trailer for 'Doc'

In the official trailer for Doc, Dr. Larsen is told that she has partial retrograde amnesia, given her belief that the current year is 2016. Dr. Larsen is not only trying to rebuild her memories to hopefully practice medicine again, but she's also navigating elements in her personal life. Through quick flashes, it's clear that her marriage to Michael (Metwally) has fallen apart. After tragedy struck their family, Amy shut people out and completely changed as a person.

Other moments in the trailer reveal how Dr. Larsen created a toxic work environment at the hospital and didn't exactly have the best bedside manner. Towards the end of the trailer, Dr. Gina Walker (Vann) tells Dr. Larsen that the silver lining of the accident is that she now has a second chance to make things right. Similar to its Italian counterpart, it's clear that Doc will explore themes of redemption and resilience set in the ever-popular genre of a hospital medical show.

As a network, Fox does have some experience with medical dramas, being the home of the Emmy-winning series House M.D., which ran for eight seasons. Only time will tell what the future of Doc looks like, but given the creative team and its inspiration from the unforgettable true story of Dr. Piccioni, it seems to have a winning formula.

Doc premieres January 7, 2025 on FOX and will air new episodes Tuesdays at 9 PM ET.

Doc Release Date January 7, 2025 Cast Molly Parker , Omar Metwally , Amirah Vann , Jon Ecker , Anya Banerjee Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

