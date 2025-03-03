One of the biggest shocks to come out of the film world last year was that Robert Downey Jr. is going to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, not as Iron Man, but as Fantastic Four’s arch rival Victoria Von Doom aka Doctor Doom. Since that announcement, the comics community has been split by that casting decision. Yet, what can't be argued is how great the character of Doctor Doom is. That all starts with his sinister ironclad look. Something that can now be replicated with this new roleplay helmet from Hasbro.

A part of Hasbro’s iconic Marvel Legends line, this 1:1 scale premium cosplay helmet takes on Doctor Doom’s classic comic style. The deadly piece will also include a removable dark green fabric hood and a display stand. With The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming out this summer and Avengers: Doomsday releasing next year, this makes for a perfect addition to any Marvel fan’s collection. Especially considering Doctor Doom will be the main villain in the fifth Avengers film. The character has been featured in Marvel Legends’ figure collection many times before, but this is the first opportunity Hasbro is giving us to channel our inter villain with this intimidating helmet. Doctor Doom now joins another popular villain, Green Goblin, in Hasbro's cosplay helmet collection. That particular design was based on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

“The Future is Doom”